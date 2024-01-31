Tioga County Property Transactions

On Jan. 18, 2024, property located at Ranch Road, Town of Barton, from Kay Friedlander to Gregg Bruer for $75,000.

On Jan. 18, 2024, property located at Turkey Hill Road, Town of Richford, from Stephen and Gregory Arnold to Barry and Andrea Jones for $100,000.

On Jan. 18, 2024, property located at Matson Road, Town of Richford, from Charles Stebbins to Erick Maosa and Lydiah Muchiri for $45,000.

On Jan. 19, 2024, property located at 125 Chestnut St., Village of Owego, from DREA Realty Holdings LLC to Michelle Tulumello for $71,000.

On Jan. 19, 2024, property located at 7 Blodgett Rd., Town of Owego, from Nelson and Debbie Dillenbeck to Paul and Michelle Reeves for $20,000.

On Jan. 19, 2024, property located at 1512 Beach Rd., Town of Owego, from Mark Scerbo to Michael Grabowski for $50,000.

On Jan. 19, 2024, property located at 2724 State Route 17C, Town of Owego, from Glove House Inc. to Richard and Sandra Williams for $185,900.

On Jan. 19, 2024, property located at 2283 Long Creek Rd., Town of Owego, from Gerald Hickey By Agent, Kenneth Hickey As Agent, to Andy and Christina Kotten for $187,500.

On Jan. 19, 2024, property located at Clinton Street, Village of Newark Valley, from Rail Estate LLC to Webbs LLC for $95,000.

On Jan. 22, 2024, property located at Jewett Hill Road, Town of Berkshire, from Daniel and Lena Zook to Eli and Frona Hostetler for $46,200.

On Jan. 23, 2024, property located at 200 Main St., Village of Newark Valley, from Richard and Carol Low to John and Yvonne Boulanger for $55,000.

On Jan. 24, 2024, property located at 54 New St., Town of Owego, from Ola Hall By Atty. In Fact, Christopher Hall As Atty. In Fact, to Ryan Johnson and Jenna Squier for $149,484.

On Jan. 24, 2024, property located at 1582 Talmadge Hill South, Town of Barton, from John Heath to Kristen Heath and Michael Coyle for $220,000.

On Jan. 24, 2024, property located at 216 Clinton Ave., Village of Waverly, from Cassidy Realty NY LLC to Nathan Martz and Cassandra Love for $65,000.

On Jan. 24, 2024, property located at 18 S. Vanderkarr Rd., Tioga, from New Rez LLC to Travis and Jean Bishop for $50,000.

On Jan. 25, 2024, property located at 67 Elm St., Village of Newark Valley, from RFD Enterprises LLC to Ashley Gamba for $242,000.

On Jan. 25, 2024, property located at 292 Ridgefield Rd., Town of Owego, from Ray Frederick As Trustee to Jessica Griffen for $293,900.