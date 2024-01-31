Neighbors helping Neighbors; February 3 Cornhole benefit to benefit Jeff Noe

By JoAnn R. Walter —

A cornhole benefit is planned for Saturday, Feb. 3, at the V.F.W. Post 1371, located at 207 Main St. in Owego, N.Y. Proceeds will help with medical and other expenses for Nichols, N.Y. resident Jeff Noe, and while he is undergoing cancer treatment.

Diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer last fall, Jeff, age 43, had colon surgery in October. He has since started chemotherapy, and he travels to Robert Packer Hospital every two weeks. Jeff is scheduled for 12 treatments.

Jeff’s family, friends, and fellow cornhole enthusiasts, and many who regularly participate in the group Tioga County Cornhole, invite the entire community to the benefit. Activities, food, and beverages begin at noon.

A spaghetti and meatballs dinner, along with a choice of a taco bar, will be served. The cost will be $12.50.

Baked goods will be available for purchase as well, and various raffle baskets will be on display. Tickets for raffle baskets can be purchased at the event.

For those interested in playing cornhole, two options are up for cornhole challengers. A competitive version is planned for $50, and then a social or backyard-type version for $40. Cash prizes will be awarded for top teams. Registration starts at noon and “Bags Fly” at 1 p.m.

The month of March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. In the U.S., colorectal cancer, and according to colorectalcancer.org, is considered the second form of cancer that takes the most lives, yet it can be preventable thanks to screening. Screenings can find warning signs, and can also find cancer early and when treatment is most effective. New recommendations suggest individuals have their first screening at age 45.

The Noe family has had to face colorectal cancer on many other occasions; several family members have also had the disease. Jeff’s mother, Shelly Noe Forrest, explained that the family shares an inherited genetic condition called Lynch syndrome. This condition increases the risk of developing cancers such as colon cancer, endometrial cancer and others, especially before the age of 50.

Jeff Noe is well known in the area for giving back to others, and especially for arranging benefits for other people in need, so he is not without support for his own treatment journey.

The entire Tioga County Cornhole community, friends and family, shared that they are by his side and recently posted on social media, “No one fights alone, together we fight!”

All are invited to the event. If you have questions, contact Rob Noe via Facebook messenger, or call or text him at (607) 953-9128.