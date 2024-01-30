Call for Artwork: artfully SQUARED exhibition at TAC

artfully SQUARED is a collaborative art event open to creative’s of all ages and skill levels, and this year’s exhibition is planned for March 1-30 at the Tioga Arts Council, located at 179 Front St. in Owego.

Here’s how it works; use any medium to make a piece that measures 8-inches (or less) square, donate your artwork to Tioga Arts Council (TAC), and then come see the exhibition and pick-up original artwork for your walls. All artworks will be exhibited in TAC’s Gallery during the entire month of March.

This year, TAC wanted to experiment with artfully SQUARED and decided to display it during March 2024.

Based on the discretion of each artist donor, TAC will make each work available for one of three donation values: $20, $40, or $80. (The artist selects the donation value.)

As a small way to say thank you to TAC’s creative donors, all artists 18 and older who donate a piece of artwork will be automatically entered into a raffle for $150.

All youth who donate a piece of work will be automatically entered into a raffle for an art supply basket.

There is no fee to enter, and all proceeds will benefit the programs at the Tioga Arts Council. Visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org/artfully-squared to access a Submission Form.

Contact Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com for more information.