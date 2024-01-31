Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 15, 2024 through Jan. 21, 2024 there were 70 calls for service, the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents, there was one mental health hold reported, and three traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrest.

Patrick D. Sleeper, age 40 of Nichols, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and Inadequate Plate Lamps (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Academy Street. Sleeper was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

The Owego Police Department would like to remind the residents of the downtown business district that there is no parking between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. The major reason is for snow removal purposes in the winter months and street sweeping in the warmer months.

Please follow the posted street signs, failure to do so can result in your vehicle being ticketed and or towed.