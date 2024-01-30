 League of Women Voters seeking applications for ‘Students Inside Albany’ Conference

Applications from Broome and Tioga County high school junior and senior students are being accepted to represent the League of Women Voters of Broome and Tioga Counties for the annual “Students Inside Albany” conference, planned for May 19-22, 2024.

The conference, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of New York State Education Foundation, Inc., is designed to increase students’ awareness of their responsibility in a representative government, and to provide the tools necessary for meeting that responsibility.

This interactive conference brings together high school students from across the state to learn about New York State government and the process by which citizens can participate in the policy making arena.

As part of this program, students will also tour the Capitol and observe both the Senate and Assembly in action by spending an afternoon shadowing their legislators.

Students are sponsored by one of the 43 local League of Women Voters throughout New York State; all their expenses are covered, including travel and lodging at a hotel in downtown Albany.

For more information, email to studentsinsidealbanybroometiog@gmail.com. Please put 2024 SIA in the subject line.

Completed application materials must be received by Feb. 8, 2024. Incomplete and late applications will not be considered.

Students may be invited to interview. You can download materials at https://my.lwv.org/new-york/broome-and-tioga-counties/students-inside-albany.