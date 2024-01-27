Owego Donut & Beer Co. is a new destination

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Owego Donut & Beer Co., located at 229 North Ave. in Owego, N.Y., has officially opened its doors after a successful soft opening in December. Not your average donut shop, owners Julie and Ike Lovelass like to think of it more as a destination.

Family-oriented with food and beverage options for everyone’s taste, and plenty of seating indoors and outdoors, its casual vibe and bright atmosphere is an appealing stop for locals as well as visitors.

And that’s all part of the equation as the Owego Donut & Beer Co. (ODB) is a key component of establishing the “Gateway to Owego.”

ODB caught the eye of their business neighbor, Owego Agway, in December. Always cleverly witted with their outdoor signs, you couldn’t help but chuckle over one sign last month, “You’re saying I can have donuts and what?”

Pairing donuts and beer is not a completely new concept; there are actually similar establishments in the U.S. But for Owego, it’s all new. Call it quirky, but you can have donuts with beer if you so desire.

Julie explained that a few years back she and Ike were in the Tampa, Fla. area and visited a business that offered self-pour beer from a beer wall. And then, at another point in time, a shop in Ohio caught their attention that offered beer and donut pairings. As accomplished business owners, the couple kept those ideas in play.

The couple’s original idea for a brewery at 229 North Ave. didn’t come to be, so they came up with their own creative alternative, ODB.

And, as they share on their social media accounts, “We’re crafting a donut and beer experience like you’ve never seen!”

Julie and Ike have previously placed their footprint in Owego. They renovated 13 Lake St. and opened The Owego Kitchen in November of 2015, and then turned around 249 Front St. into a Bed and Breakfast and event destination, the Belva Lockwood Inn, in 2018. They later sold the Inn to new owners, Brie and Matt Woods, in July of 2022.

But amusing painted messages on the exterior of the building welcome guests to stop by 229 North Ave. now! You’ll find, “I Came for the Beer,” along with, “I Came for the Donuts,” and then, near the Talcott Street corner, “Ale Yeah, You Made It!”

For drivers who frequent North Avenue, it can’t be missed. And, for future tourism, it’s a positive draw for visitors to the area. Located in the North Avenue Corridor, the establishment will lead visitors to Owego’s Historic Downtown.

ODB offers a variety of homemade donuts daily. From a glazed old-fashioned to a wild berry blast or strawberry crumble, to chocolate-lover options like chocolate banana or cookies-and-cream, and other fun choices like holy cannoli or let-it-snow vanilla, the donut case is filled with special surprises every day.

To compliment your donut, there is coffee, from hot to iced, regular or fancy, such as cappuccino, Americano, flat white, and more. Or, there is a selection of milk from whole to 2%, oat, almond, chocolate or strawberry, and just to name a few.

ODB also offers some European flair with their Affogato, a delightful treat where you pour Espresso over Gelato. It all starts with an imported Gelato (Madagascar or Vegan Vanilla, Chocolate or Sea Salt Caramel), and then topped-off with a shot of Espresso.

For lunch, or after, ODB offers a selection of Italian hoagies served on fresh baked bread and using imported meats. There are hoagies with names like Kale Yeah, Hot Honey Italian, the Okey-Dokey Artichokey, The Mooz, and more.

Shareables are also on the menu. You can order up a giant-sized Bavarian Pretzel paired with Ike’s Hazy IPA Beer Cheese and Pub Style Mustard, a tomato dipping board served with mini baguettes and homemade dipping oil, or a vegan hummus board, just to name a few.

Julie noted, “Keep close watch as our menu grows.”

If you’re there for the beer, there are 20 options in all, including a Prosecco wine. From IPA to Mexican Lager, German Pilsner, Irish Ale, and then Fruit Beers, Ciders and more, just tilt your beer 45 degrees to get the best draft.

Pay for a card at the register, grab a glass, or choose smaller glasses for flights. To see a full list on tap, or learn how it works, visit https://untp.beer/yNOvl.

ODB also sells coffee beans, grab-and-go snacks, charcuterie boards, and other specialties in their grab-and-go cooler.

Hours are Wednesday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are closed Monday and Tuesday. For more information, call (607) 223-2354. You can also visit www.owegodonutandbeerco.com to learn more.