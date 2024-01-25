Tioga State Bank opens student-run office at S-VE High School

Tioga State Bank (TSB) has opened the doors on its first student-run bank office. Located at Spencer-Van Etten (SV-E) High School, the Spencer-Van Etten TSB Student Office is open from 9 a.m. to noon, every Tuesday and Friday.

Overseen by Jenna Gillette from TSB’s Spencer Office, the in-school bank has two student-employees, Kaili Root and Jacqueline Brown. It is open only to the students, faculty and staff of S-VE High School.

TSB’s Susan Allen, SVP, Regional Retail Manager, stated, “We have been a part of the Spencer Van-Etten community for 160 years, so it felt like a natural fit to open our first student office at the Spencer Van-Etten High School.

“We are thrilled to offer the Spencer Van-Etten High School students, faculty, and staff the convenience of having their banking available right inside the school. And it gives students the opportunity to gain independence and the financial skills they will need.”

TSB is working with the S-VE High School art department to host a student competition for a combined S-VE/TSB logo.

To learn more about Tioga State Bank, visit www.tiogabank.com or call 1-888-303-4872.