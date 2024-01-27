Tioga County DMV Office closed on February 12

January 27, 2024

The Tioga County Office of the DMV, located at 56 Main St. in Owego, will be closed all day on Monday, Feb. 12, for off-site training. The training pertains to the recognition of various types of immigration documents.

This training is timely due to New York City’s continuing status as a sanctuary city. This is the first time that the state has offered this type of training in-person since the Green Light Law was passed in December of 2019. 

