Guest Editorial: Addressing Youth Tobacco and Cannabis Use in Tioga County

Contributed by Christina Olevano, M.S., Certified Prevention Professional Prevention Services Supervisor for Tioga County, CASA-Trinity Inc. and Project Director for Tioga Advocacy, Support, And Prevention (ASAP) Coalition —

Tobacco-Free Broome Tioga and Tioga Advocacy, Support, And Prevention (ASAP) Coalition have been actively engaging Tioga municipal leaders to share information on sensible tobacco retail policies. Recognizing that tobacco remains the leading cause of preventable disease and death in both New York State and the United States, the focus is on fostering community health and well being.

The presence of many tobacco retailers in a community is linked to adverse impacts on community health, particularly among youth. Studies reveal that when there are more tobacco retailers in an area, the access to nicotine products become easier for young individuals and more challenging for adults attempting to quit. Disturbingly, 10% of Tioga County students have self-reported vaping nicotine, and 7% have reported vaping cannabis in their lifetime (CLYDE 2023).

To address these concerning trends, communities can explore the adoption of tobacco retail licensing or zoning laws. This may involve limiting tobacco retailers near youth-friendly locations and schools, imposing a “cap” on the number of licenses in a given area, and implementing more compliance checks. These measures aim to prevent the sale of these products to minors and restrict the sale of flavored tobacco products, which are illegal to sell in New York State.

Current perceptions among Tioga County residents indicate a need for action. A significant 36% of students feel that existing laws and norms in their community are favorable to drug use (CLYDE, 2023). A substantial 56% of adult residents support a policy that would prohibit the sale of tobacco products in stores near schools (Community Tobacco Survey, 2021).

Tobacco-Free Broome Tioga and Tioga Advocacy, Support, And Prevention (ASAP) Coalition are committed to providing education to community members and municipal leaders regarding potential solutions to address youth tobacco and cannabis use in Tioga County.

If you are interested in learning more or becoming involved in this initiative, email to Grace.Merrill@BroomeCountyNY.Gov.