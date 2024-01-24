Gail’s Tails

Do I look familiar to you? No, I am not Butch. He is my father and was featured a couple of weeks ago. Right after the paper came out Gail got a phone call saying they wanted to adopt my Dad. I was so happy for him. He is in a good home getting lots of love.

I am Cassidy and have the same story as he did, living on the streets until the temperature dropped. We were trying to find a warm place to go. My Dad always made sure when the neighbors fed us that I had enough to eat. After I was done, he ate what was left. He took good care of me.

Gail saved us both and another cat too, Jackie, who is now at Stray Haven. Well, I am about eight years old, according to the vet. I got fixed and all my shots. I have a very soft meow. You have to listen close to hear me.

If you want to give me a home, call Gail at (607) 689-3033. Donations for our care can be made at Up the Creek Consignment or the Redemption Center with bottles and cans. Have a great New Year!