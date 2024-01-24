Tioga County Property Transactions

On Jan. 11, 2024, property located at 30 Dunkle Ave., Town of Barton, from Ashley and Roberta Coleman to Kathy and Joseph Eisele for $407,500.

On Jan. 11, 2024, property located at 448 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from Gregory Johnston to Brandon and Jennifer Walters for $210,000.

On Jan. 11, 2024, property located at 458 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from Theron and James Plain to Radha Khatoria for $7,500.

On Jan. 11, 2024, property located at 4 Wilcox Estates Dr., Lot #29, Town of Barton, from First Grantor: Patricia McCloe, Ind. And as Agent to Brian and Lynn Kennedy for $37,000.

On Jan. 12, 2024, property located at Elm Street, Village of Newark Valley, from Kevin Hinshaw to Thomas & Mary Ellen Grant for $5,000.

On Jan. 12, 2024, property located at Dean Creek Road, Town of Barton, from Michael Austin to Lisa Sklener for $85,500.

On Jan. 12, 2024, property located at 99 Gardner Rd., Town of Owego, from John Hartman By Agent, Susan Hartman As Agent to Yaroslav and Lesya Karnauch for $350,000.

On Jan. 12, 2024, property located at 557 East Front St., Village of Owego, from Andrea Howe and Natalie White to Spencer and Lucas Keller for $160,000.

On Jan. 12, 2024, property located at 796 Douglas Dr., Town of Barton, from Robert Delill to Reagan Straub for $140,000.

On Jan. 17, 2024, property located at 31 Coventry Rd., Town of Owego, from BTSB Properties LLC to Evelyn Hernandez Thompson and Glenn Thompson for $200,000.

On Jan. 17, 2024, property located at 209 Prospect St., Village of Owego, from April and Sean Villanti to Gary and Cynthia Jones for $259,000.