Tioga County Knights of Columbus Crown Free Throw Champions

Tioga County Knights of Columbus Crown Free Throw ChampionsPictured, from left, are Landon Calussi, age 10, 15 out of 15 shots made; Mila Santiago, age 12, nine out of 15 shots made, and four out of five on a tie breaker with Irie Lynch; Kristi Hollett, age 10, eight out of 15 shots; Ali Hollett, age 14, 11 out of 15 shots made; and Tyla Rundell, age 11, 13 out of 15 shots made. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert January 23, 2024

Five boys and girls, ages nine to13, shot free throws exceptionally well and achieved Council level champion status at the 9th Annual Knights of Columbus / Dan Manwaring Memorial, held at Tioga Central High School last Sunday. 

Tioga County Knights of Columbus Crown Free Throw Champions

Pictured is the group of participants in the Tioga County Knights of Columbus Crown Free Throw Championship. Provided photo.

Each of these winners will advance to the Chapter level at McQuaid Jesuit High School in Rochester on March 10, with an eye on moving to the Regional level at Bishop Ludden High School in Syracuse on March 16 and ultimately to the New York State championship at West Point in April.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Tioga County Knights of Columbus Crown Free Throw Champions"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*