Tioga County Knights of Columbus Crown Free Throw Champions

Five boys and girls, ages nine to13, shot free throws exceptionally well and achieved Council level champion status at the 9th Annual Knights of Columbus / Dan Manwaring Memorial, held at Tioga Central High School last Sunday.

Each of these winners will advance to the Chapter level at McQuaid Jesuit High School in Rochester on March 10, with an eye on moving to the Regional level at Bishop Ludden High School in Syracuse on March 16 and ultimately to the New York State championship at West Point in April.