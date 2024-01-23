Successful Youth Program; 15 Years and Counting 

Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga (CCTT) recently announced another exciting year at three area school districts – Spencer Van Etten, Newark Valley, and Candor. The YESS Club (Youth Empowerment Support Services) is an academic support program whose goal is to maximize high school graduation rates and minimize drop out rates.

Although the name of the Club may have changed over the last 15 years, the mission has remained the same since its inception in 2008; to work with students to improve grades and reduce disciplinary issues using a strength-based approach and incentives.

One of the students stated, “I have a chance to earn incentives just by getting good grades and the Club has given me a bunch of new friends.”

There are currently 64 local students enrolled in YESS Club this academic school year.

Erica Lilly, YESS supervisor, has been involved in this Catholic Charities program for the last three years and explained, “For me, it’s about relationships. If the kids feel safe, heard, respected, connected and loved, then you have the starting point to give them what they need.”

Ashley Kirchberger, YESS coordinator at both the Newark Valley and Candor school districts agreed, stating, “Once you have that initial relationship built, the kids will trust and respect you.”

“YESS Club is a space where I can express my thoughts,” another student stated.

A priority of the YESS staff is to invite speakers in to talk with the students about jobs and business opportunities after high school. There have also been discussions focused on health and wellness, communication and expression, as well as teaching basic life skills and healthy relationships.

“YESS Club has inspired me to think of all the possibilities that the world holds,” another student added.

Tioga State Bank has held financial literacy classes with the YESS students over the past few years. They discuss budgeting, the importance of good credit, checking accounts, and more.

“Sessions are very interactive, and the students ask great questions,” said Kim Depew, Community Development supervisor with Tioga State Bank.

Depew added, “Equipping students with wise financial advice will help them succeed once they graduate.”

The students also had an opportunity to visit one of the offices for a behind the scenes tour, and the TSB Foundation has continually helped support the YESS program financially as well.

Other participating businesses and speakers have included Cornell Cooperative Extension, Cargill Salt Mines, The Suicide Prevention and Crisis Service, Mighty Oak Tae Kwon Do, Radigan Media, and Smith Site Development, among others.

“YESS Club has provided me opportunities to learn about different job ideas so I have a clue of what I want to do in the future as an occupation,” stated a participant of the program.

What makes this a successful program?

For the 2022-23 school year, there were 67 high school students enrolled in the program, 11 of which were seniors. All seniors graduated and the rest remained in school throughout the academic year.

“Having a zero dropout track record for a school year really speaks volumes about the success of this program,” says CCTT Executive Director Renee Spear, adding, “We have a dedicated staff that goes out of their way to mentor and encourage each one of these students.”

Spear goes on to say that the graduation rate of school districts impacts the overall health of the community.

“Not completing high school can lead to very limited employment opportunities, poorer mental and physical health, and an increase of families experiencing poverty,” said Spear, adding, “When you look at the current state of our community in regard to health and crisis situations involving poverty and homelessness, this program and other youth centered programs are vital stepping stones to prevention.”

“The Club has encouraged me to try my best and take risks to succeed,” one participant noted.

According to the NYSED reported graduation data from 2023, the average drop-out rate for Tioga County schools is 7%.

“If we can help bring that number down, the school districts will benefit, our immediate community will profit and, most importantly, the students will have more opportunities awaiting them,” said Spear.

Another participant stated, “The Club has provided lots of learning experiences for me. There have been lots of opportunities that came to light that I did not know about.”

What does the YESS Club look like for a student?

Over the last year some of the students worked together to create a new YESS logo. The mountains in the image represent what these kids can achieve.

“When one of the students is experiencing a challenge of any kind, I will ask them what exactly their mountain is. Together, we identify the issue and then we can work on strategies for climbing that mountain,” says Erica Lilly.

She noted that many times those mountains represent problems and challenges the student faces at home.

“YESS creates one-on-one relationships that school staff may not have time to establish,” said Lilly, adding, “This could be providing immediate academic assistance and connection in the present, or basic skills that will help them later in life. It’s an amazing program that provides unique support for students who need extra love, time, and hope for the future.”

“A little good food doesn’t hurt, either,” Lilly exclaimed.

“Mrs. Lilly inspires me to cook and teaches other skills I wouldn’t learn otherwise,” stated another participant.

Teaching basic life skills is also a major focus of the groups. Ashley and Erica have both instructed the students at all locations on how to make easy, nutritious meals and fun snacks. The students agree that the homemade creamy potato soup and chicken noodle soup were both favorites. Chicken wing dip and quesadillas, along with Rice Krispie Treats and Mounds brownies, rank on top as well. All of the cooking experiences are accompanied with instruction on how to make appropriate grocery lists and budgeting for this expense.

The students have also learned how to fill out job applications, and learned about basic car maintenance during this past year.

One student that benefited from the program stated, “A workshop about learning to change a tire inspired me to become an auto mechanic with the BOCES program.”

What do the students have to look forward to this year?

April is the Tioga County Prom 5K for Catholic Charities, where a portion of the remaining proceeds will be distributed to the YESS program.

In May, the Tioga Arts Council is reserving the Youth Gallery for a YESS Club art show, Images of Peace and Positivity. The students are looking forward to displaying their creative works in a gallery setting for the month-long exhibit.

Funding for the YESS Club programs is provided, in part, by a grant from the Floyd “Vic” Hooker Youth Fund of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, made possible by generous donors since 2003. Additional support for this program has been previously received with grants from the Tioga County Youth Bureau and the Floyd Hooker Foundation.

Proving the inspiration behind the program, another student stated, “YESS Club has helped me with my home issues as well as helping me purchase my cosmetology kit for BOCES. YESS has inspired me to keep going with my future and not to lose motivation in school.”

For questions about the YESS program, email to Erica.Lilly@dor.org.