Tioga Drama Club presents The Addams Family Musical

By Joann R. Walter

The Tioga Central High School Drama Club is enthusiastically preparing for their newest project, The Addams Family: A New Musical.

Performances will be presented on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m., and on Jan. 27 at 4 p.m. The show will take place inside the Tioga Middle School auditorium.

Tickets will be sold at the door. Ticket prices are $7 for adults, $5 for students and seniors. Ages under five are free.

The Addams Family, and original characters developed by cartoonist Charles Addams, have been popularized through multiple adaptations like television and film, and was also a hit on Broadway. The Tioga Drama Club will present the musical stage version.

The musical is described as a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family. Wednesday Addams, known as the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a smart young man from a respectable family that her parents have never met.

As the story progresses, Wednesday confides in her father, Gomez, and the two try to keep the secret from Morticia, Wednesday’s mother and wife of Gomez. Later in the show, the Addams’ host a dinner where Wednesday’s normal boyfriend and parents are invited.

Alex MacDonald, a vocal and music teacher at Tioga Central, is the Director of the musical. When asked how The Addams Family musical was chosen for this year’s production, he explained, “The Addams Family is well-known and beloved characters. When we choose a show, we look for a quality script and score that will challenge our students, something that is fun and interesting and the size of the cast needed.”

MacDonald also mentioned that since the audience is primarily families, family-friendly shows are chosen, and this story has something for all ages.

MacDonald added, “The Addams Family musical fits the bill perfectly. The music is accessible but has plenty of challenges to make our musicians better, the script is hilarious, and it is a heart-warming and universal story of family, growing up, and old and new love.”

Preparing for shows like The Addams Family takes time and dedication. Rehearsals for the show began in late October, and costume and set design followed shortly after.

Thirty-one students are involved in the cast and crew of this year’s show, which includes student actors and those who manage the lights and sound, and other roles. MacDonald is pleased that the cast and crew are focused and disciplined, and that they show up prepared for rehearsals and practice.

MacDonald stated, “Everyone in our cast is a leader, and that’s the secret sauce to great shows. Everyone pulls the weight and does their job.”

MacDonald also put the spotlight on the pit. Music to accompany the production will be performed by local musicians, combining the talents of faculty and community members.

Tioga Central has been producing plays and musicals regularly since 2003. A high school production is presented in the winter, and a middle school production is presented in the spring. Ticket sales pay for production costs such as materials, sets, costumes, and other needs.

MacDonald noted that a satisfying outcome of the current production has been watching the young people grow as actors, musicians, and human beings. The production offers opportunities for students in grades nine through 12, and MacDonald mentioned that the cast and crew are also busily involved in many other clubs, athletics, and activities.

MacDonald shared, “To wax philosophical, it’s inspiring to watch a group of young people commit themselves to a project that is bigger than any one person.”

The Addams Family: A New Musical is presented through special arrangement with, including all authorized performance materials, Theatrical Rights Worldwide, New York, N.Y.