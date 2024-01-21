A Pastor’s Thoughts: Life’s Most Important Decision

By Pastor Wayne Sibrava, Living Water Baptist Church —

Periodically I’m asked by people in the marketplace, “What do you for a living?” When I’m asked that question, I always respond by saying, “My job is help people make life’s most important decision.”

This answer always follows with the question, “What is life’s most important decision?” I respond by saying, “The most important decision one can make is be sure that we know that when we die that we’ll go to heaven.”

The answer to this question is one of the most disputed and controversial decisions in the day and time in which we live. Think about it. How can I be sure that when I die I will go immediately into the presence of God?

The fact of the matter is that the statistics on death are very compelling. One out of every one person will die. A widow in my church, who is now in heaven, told me frequently that eternity is forever. She said this out of concern for her brother, who hadn’t as yet made life’s most important decision.

I would like to help the people of Owego and the surrounding communities be sure that they know how to make life’s most important decision. Scripture is clear that it is appointed once unto mankind once to die and then the judgment, and there are no second chances after we die.

Controversially, and yet truthfully, the one and only one way is the Bible way. The Bible is the best-attested book in all of antiquity. This love letter from God to us clearly says that we must trust the expression of God’s love to us, which is to invite the Lord Jesus Christ into our hearts and trust him for our salvation; for when we do, our eternal destiny is secured.

To be even clearer, the Bible teaches us that we must: A – Admit that we’re a sinner – Romans 3:23 (KJV) 23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God; B: Believe that Jesus died on the cross for our sins – Romans 6:23 (KJV) 23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord; and C: Confess Jesus into our heart as our personal Savior – Romans 10:9 (KJV) 9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.

I trust and pray that if you haven’t ever made “life’s most important decision” you will do so right now. Although I may have never met you, and may never meet you, I have prayed for you and I’m right now praying as I write this, that you will settle “life’s most important decision” for there is only “one way.”