TOI to host Senior Social Hour in Waverly  

Posted By: psadvert January 21, 2024

Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at the Waverly Community Methodist Church, located at 158 Chemung St. in Waverly, for the Senior Social Hour on Friday, Jan. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This fun-filled event is held on the fourth Friday of each month and provides a delightful opportunity for neighbors and friends to reconnect and enjoy a delicious meal.

Join them for a fun and lively game of trivia during the event. A representative from NY Connects will also be available during this time to share information and provide referrals to a wide range of services available in our area. 

A suggested contribution for the event is $5 for ages 60 and over; and a fee of $7 for those under age 60. Reservations are appreciated. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

