Homeless count taking place this month 

Conducting a Point in Time Count (PIT Count) of persons experiencing homelessness is mandated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This count provides an assessment of those affected by housing displacements and allows local agencies to request adequate funding to provide needed resources and assistance for individuals and families in these crisis situations.

The Point in Time Count (PIT) will take place this year on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

The Homeless Point in Time (PIT) Count is a count of sheltered (individuals residing in an emergency shelter, transitional housing or Safe Haven on the day of the count) and unsheltered (individuals living on the street or in a place not meant for human habitation) persons on a single day / night.

The volunteers that are conducting the count will be walking around areas throughout the county suspected as unsheltered habitation. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Department, New York State police and the local police departments are aware of this initiative and are assisting with these efforts.

Catholic Charities of Tioga is once again leading the unsheltered count along with the assistance of many local organizations including A New Hope Center and TC DSS, among others. If you would like to support the unsheltered count, contact Gabby Ayres at (607) 239-2515.

You can find an article from last year’s PIT County at http://www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2023/02/06/homelessness-in-tioga-county-new-york/.