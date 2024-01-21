Bassett Scholar applications available in schools

Celebrating its 30th year, the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation is again honoring graduating senior scholars with $500 awards to pursue continuing education and training.

Offered in Tioga County at Owego Free Academy, Candor Central School and Newark Valley High School, graduating seniors may apply by completing applications through their school counseling offices.

Bassett Scholar applications recognize area families who have made significant community contributions in service, the arts, and civic improvement. This year the Boldman and McEnteer families will be jointly recognized with the Boldman-McEnteer History Education Scholarship.

Student scholars who are interested in pursuing further study in history, education and teaching will be recognized in honor of the civic participation of George and Betty Boldman and Tom and Sally McEnteer and their impact on the quality of life in Tioga County.

Interested students must submit their applications to their counseling office by April 1. Students will be notified of their selection by late April and an Owego presentation of local Bassett Youth Foundation scholarships will be held on Sunday, May 19.

The Foundation also offers youth volunteer grants and educational and training activities promoting school community leadership, history and heritage. The Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation, Inc. is a non-profit youth organization based in Owego, New York affiliated with the Community Foundation For South Central New York and honors Betty Ann and Charles Hibberd Bassett, and their families and ancestors.