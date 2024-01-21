Letter: Recent grant to enrich tree trail

Dear Editor,

The Carantouan Greenway is in receipt of a $1,700 grant from the Floyd ‘Vic’ Hooker Youth Foundation Fund of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers. With this grant, the Greenway is going to enrich its existing tree trail by creating an interactive educational section on birch trees.

The young five species of New York State birch trees will soon be identified by their foliage. This section of the trail has been made possible by contributions from the New York State Forest Owners and Penelec, and generous donors to the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers.

Creation of the signage is underway with a Spring 2024 installation target to be accompanied by naturalist-led field trips.

Sincerely,

Marty Borko

Carantouan Greenway