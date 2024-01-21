Carantouan Greenway: ‘Unveiling the Forbidden Path: A Tribute to History and Katie DePumpo Harding’

Hiding in a serene corner of Waverly, a path winds through the lush greenery, leading adventurers and history buffs alike to the Carantouan Spring, a site steeped in historical significance. This trail, now known as the Forbidden Path, was recently honored with a new sign, a heartfelt donation from Dr. Tom and Nancy Martin in memory of the late Katie DePumpo Harding, a native of Waverly and a passionate hiking enthusiast.

The Carantouan Spring, long known as a vital drinking fountain for the Andastes and their successors since prehistoric times, has been a beacon of natural beauty and historical importance. The new sign at the trailhead not only marks this significant spot but also serves as a poignant reminder of Katie’s adventurous spirit and her profound connection to the trails and landscapes of Waverly.

As hikers continue to tread along the Forbidden Path, they are not just exploring a route marked on a map; they are partaking in a story that intertwines the past with the present, nature with humanity, and the memory of Katie with the timeless beauty of the Carantouan Spring.

The Forbidden Path is located at the intersection of Rt. 220 and 17C (Chemung Street). For more information on Carantouan Greenway, visit www.carantouangreenway.org.