Two men charged with cruelty in Glenmary Drive animal seizure

By Wendy Post —

On Jan. 18, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search at 240 Glenmary Dr. in the Town of Tioga, following numerous calls of suspected animal neglect. As a result of the search and the investigation, two men, 44 year-old Adam M. Romanik and 44 year-old resident Patrick J. Champaign, were charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty and violations of New York State’s Agriculture and Markets Law.

Both men were charged with five counts of Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals; Failure to provide proper sustenance, in violation of section 353 of the NYS Agriculture and Markets Law; and 22 counts of failure to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal, in violation of section 356 of the NYS Agriculture and Markets Law.

According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, who was assisted at the scene by the ASPCA, the Tioga County District Attorney’s office and Owego EMS, the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

This story began earlier in the week when, after receiving numerous calls of possible animal neglect, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, along with the District Attorney’s Office and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, applied for a warrant and then executed a search of the property.

What they found, according to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, and during their Jan. 18, 2024 search, were 100 cows, 17 goats and five horses, who were seized and transported to other locations for care. Two deceased goats and additional evidence of animal neglect were also located on the premises, according to the TCSO report.

As reported earlier, tax records showed Adam Romanik, of Bloomfield, Pa., as the owner of the property. The property is also listed for use by Rainbow Rodeo Productions, a business that provides cattle rental for rodeo and stock events. Rainbow Rodeo Productions is part of the Keystone State Gay Rodeo Association, of which Romanik also serves as President.

After the story broke, the Social Media page for Rainbow Rodeo Productions became unavailable, and we were unsuccessful in contacting Romanik for comment.

If any member of the public would like details on how to support the ASPCA, visit ASPCA.org.