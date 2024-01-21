What’s Happening for the week of January 21, 2024

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

JANUARY

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

Starting in January, the Apalachin UMC’s “Clothing Closet” and “Blessing Box” will only be open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

American Legion Post 401 Breakfast, every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Post, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Breakfast includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free. The public is welcome.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8-11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Meditation sessions will be guided, focusing on breathing and healing. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Zen before Zzzzs Yoga Class, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Storytime at the Apalachin Library, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Free Parent / Child Playgroups, every Tuesday, 9 to 11 a.m., 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. For more information, call Joan at (607) 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu.

GriefShare Support Group, Jan. 8 to April 1, Mondays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Pre-Register at www.griefshare.org or call (607) 687-3261.

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 2nd Monday of each month, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Bingo, 2nd Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

After School Wednesdays, begins Jan. 17, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Haven of Rest Ministries Inc., 62-64 North Ave., Owego. Busing from OES available. For information or to sign up, call Sherri at (607) 232-1258.

JANUARY 23

Life After A Stroke / Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors and caregivers meets at the Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy. E., Vestal, from 1-3 p.m. For more information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Stuffed Animal Sleepover, 6:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Bring a stuffed animal, and join them for bedtime stories at the library. Stuffed animals are invited to spend the night at the library and can be picked up the next day. Photos will be shared of their overnight adventures in the library! All ages are invited to attend.

JANUARY 24

Community Dance Lessons, Night Club Two Step, 7 p.m., Glenn A. Warner VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson; net proceeds go to the VFW.

Walk up Mobile Food Pantry, hosted by the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and the Apalachin Lions, 10-11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-register by calling 2-1-1, or online at www.foodbankst.org/cfd before Jan. 23. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

JANUARY 25

Free Fellowship Meal for anyone in the Sayre / Athens community, 4 to 6 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre, Pa. This will be an in-person goulash meal.

JANUARY 26

VFW Friday Night Dinner Special: Hawaiian Pork, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Open every Tuesday for Wings and Things. For takeout, call (607) 687-1371.

Stories, songs, a craft and a puppet show, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about snowmen. They will have playtime with the blocks following the 11 a.m. session. All ages are invited.

JANUARY 27

The Ollie and Nola Show (therapy dog storytime), 10:30 a.m. (no registration required); Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

New York Forest Owners Association Annual PotLuck Lunch / Dinner, 2 p.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension, 840 Upper Front St., Binghamton. Bring a dish to pass and own table service. They will provide beverages and a sheet pizza. The speaker this year is Rick Marsi, whose talk is titled “For the Love of Forests.” Call Steve at (607) 902-4090 to reserve your seat.

JANUARY 28

Open Worship and Luncheon, 10:30 a.m. to noon, The Village Chapel at 28 Main St., Candor. All are invited.

Sunday Brunch, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until sold out, Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Brunch will include pancakes, bacon, ham, breakfast egg casserole, and fruit. Suggested donation is $10, and $8 for senior citizens and students. Reservations appreciated but not required. Call (607) 308-1503 for more information.

JANUARY 29

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m. at the library, located at 41 N. Main St. in Spencer, N.Y. Refreshments will be served following the meeting. All are welcome.

JANUARY 29 and 30

AARP Smart Driver Safety Course, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You must attend both days to receive the discount. The cost is $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members. Registration is required by Jan. 19. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

JANUARY 31

Community Dance Lessons, Night Club Two Step, 7 p.m., Glenn A. Warner VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson; net proceeds go to the VFW.

Create Your Own Valentine with Owego Rotary, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. All supplies will be provided. For questions, call Carolyn Wright at (607) 687-0229.

FEBRUARY 2

Family Story Time Fridays, 10 a.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. A toddler story time with music, early literacy tips, and a weekly theme. Craft and playtime immediately following story time.

Berkshire Senior Social Hour and NY Connects Office Hours – Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Berkshire Fire Department, 12515 NY-38, Berkshire. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

FEBRUARY 5

Meditation Mondays, 2 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Beginners welcome. For more information, email to johnse@stls.org or call (607) 589-4435 ext. 3.

FEBRUARY 6

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections), 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 7

NY Connects Office Hours, 1 to 3 p.m., The Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

FEBRUARY 8

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Superbowl Trivia Party, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Refreshments and prizes will be available. Come dressed in your favorite football attire. For more information, call (607) 687-4120.

FEBRUARY 9

Family Story Time Fridays, 10 a.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. A toddler story time with music, early literacy tips, and a weekly theme. Craft and playtime immediately follow story time.

BINGO for Older Adults, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

FEBRUARY 10

Celebrate Love and Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Dinner is at 5 p.m., followed by a performance by “Friday at Fred’s” at 6:15 p.m. Dinner will be steak, shrimp scampi, cheddar biscuits, baked potato or linguine, salad, and dessert. Suggested donation is $25. Reservations appreciated. Call (607) 308-1503 or email to newarkvalleycc@gmail.com for more information.

FEBRUARY 12

Newark Valley Community Connection lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Lunch of Cream of Broccoli or Chicken Soup and sandwich will be $5 for senior citizens and $7 suggested donation for those under 60.

Meditation Mondays, 2 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Beginners welcome. Email johnse@stls.org or call (607) 589-4435 ext. 3 with any questions.

FEBRUARY 13

St. Paul’s Annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., 117 Main St., Owego. Goodwill donation.

The Second Regular Tioga County Legislative meeting of 2024, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium, Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Mardi Gras Celebration, 11:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Enjoy a delicious meal and learn about holiday tradition by decorating your own Mardi Gras mask. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

FEBRUARY 13 to MARCH 26

Magic Years Parenting / Nutrition Class caring for and raising your child ages 0-4 years of age – 6 Week Series, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Street Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St., Waverly. Childcare, transportation and groceries included. Email to jes49@cornell.edu to register.

FEBRUARY 14

Athens Senior Citizens Valentines Day luncheon, noon, Chinese Fortune Buffet, Elmira Street, Sayre, Pa. There will be an installation of officers and a memorial service after lunch. For more information, call Ginny at (570) 888-3712.

FEBRUARY 15

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 10 to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Free cooking demonstration with easy, low-cost recipes. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

FEBRUARY 16

Family Story Time Fridays, 10 a.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. A toddler story time with music, early literacy tips, and a weekly theme. Craft and playtime immediately follow story time.

Elder Law Clinic, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Tioga County residents aged 60 and over can register for a free 30-minute legal consultation with a local attorney. Appointments are limited. Call (607) 687-4120 to schedule your appointment by 4 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Spencer Senior Social Hour and NY Connects Office Hours – Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Enjoy good food and great company. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

FEBRUARY 19

Meditation Mondays, 2 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Beginners welcome. Email to johnse@stls.org or call (607) 589-4435 ext. 3 with any questions.

FEBRUARY 20

Scams Presentation by Action for Older Persons, 10 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Learn how to better protect yourself from scams targeting older adults. For more information, call (607) 687-4120.

FEBRUARY 22

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

FEBRUARY 23

Family Story Time Fridays, 10 a.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. A toddler story time with music, early literacy tips, and a weekly theme. Craft and playtime immediately follow story time.

Waverly Senior Social Hour and NY Connects Office Hours – Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

FEBRUARY 26

Meditation Mondays, 2 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Beginners welcome. Email to johnse@stls.org or call (607) 589-4435 ext. 3 with any questions.