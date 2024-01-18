Animal rescue underway in Owego; More than 100 farm animals rescued from poor conditions in joint effort between the ASPCA and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office

At the request of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) is on the ground in Owego, N.Y. assisting with the urgent rescue of more than 100 farm animals, including some who are exhibiting signs of neglect.

Cows, goats and horses, including young calves, are being removed from a property in Tioga County after investigators discovered them living in poor conditions with limited access to food, water, or medical care.

Some appear to be underweight and were found living amongst filth, according to a press release from the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, and at least one calf required urgent care. Deceased animals were also found on the property.

A nearby resident, who said she had previously reported emaciated animals at the facility, stated law enforcement had been at the location since 6 a.m. on Thursday. She noted that other neighbors were also reporting alleged animal abuse after observing what appeared to be dead cows in the pasture.

The ASPCA is assisting with operational planning, animal removal and transport, evidence collection and crime scene processing, investigative and legal support, forensics exams, medical care, and ongoing sheltering for the animals. The Massachusetts SPCA and Susquehanna SPCA are also assisting with this case by providing transport assistance and daily care for the animals.

“The ASPCA is committed to working with law enforcement across the country to end the suffering of animals big and small, and to provide them with immediate care and safety,” said ASPCA Legal Advocacy Senior Counsel Elizabeth Brandler.

She added, “Upon arriving on scene it was clear these animals were not receiving adequate care, and we’re grateful to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for recognizing the need to intervene and for their dedication to animal welfare in their community.”

Tax records show Adam Romanik, of Bloomfield, Pa., as the owner of the property. Romanik is also listed as the Founder of Rainbow Rodeo Productions, a business that provides cattle rental for rodeo and stock events. Rainbow Rodeo Productions is part of the Keystone State Gay Rodeo Association, of which Romanik also serves as President.

Since the story broke, the Facebook Page for Rainbow Rodeo Productions disappeared, and we have been unable, at this time, to contact Romanik for comment.

(Wendy Post, Owego Pennysaver editor and Johnny Williams, Sayre Morning Times editor, both contributed to this report.)