Readers’ Column for the week of January 14, 2024

I don’t smoke at all but I have to inhale. There is a lot of smoke coming from a house next door. Is that fair? I mean it comes into my home all the time. Do you know how you get rid of it? Open the window and blow it out? Well, it’s not right. They must be really smoking a lot in order for it to drift into my home, but that’s the way the wind blows. Any suggestions out there? I’m not enjoying it at all. So hopefully everybody is having a good year so far.

A shout out of thanks and gratitude to the Candor Highway Department crew for keeping our roads safe during the weekend storm. Those long hours are appreciated.

Would somebody please explain what’s going on with the Town of Owego DOT? They’ve always been out and pretreated and then kept the roads clear and safe. With the current storm they have not been performing as they have in the past. I hear some people say it’s because of the management. If that is so, hire a person who is interested in maintaining the high quality that we have had and expect in the town of Owego DOT. I’m sure it’s not the employees and the drivers and the truck operators, they can only do what their bosses allow. Sounds like it’s time for a change. We pay our taxes gladly because of the high-quality service we have received in the past. We have noticed this serious decline in quality to our road system in the last year.

So the nerve and the pure greed of the NFL, because the playoffs are on next weekend the Wild Card game will only be available if you pay something to Peacock and have it streamed. Well, let me tell you something – I don’t know how to stream, I pay over $200 already for my cable bill. And, by the way, stop playing football games in foreign countries. Nobody wants to watch and nobody cares.

Could we possibly get the new highway superintendent to do something about the problem on Bush Road in Willseyville? And maybe even this summer they could do some maintenance on Hands Hill Road in the Town of Willseyville since it’s been several years since anything has been done.

I want to thank the Newark Valley Community Center for the fantastic brunch they put on last Saturday. Everything from the chocolate chip pancakes to the broccoli quiche and ham was delicious. I’m so happy to hear they’re thinking of doing this monthly!

I found the comment in the Jan. 7 edition of The Owego Pennysaver regarding the term “Native American” incorrect, since this continent / country was not called “America” until it was “discovered” by Europeans (food for thought). Does any historian know if the native people themselves had a name for their “country” and a uniting identity pre- “discovery”? Scotland and Ireland had clans (similar to “tribes”) centuries ago, but still considered themselves part of Scotland / Ireland, united, with one leader. The vast country of China had uniting dynasties as far back as 2070 BC; the population spread over a huge area all still considering themselves “Chinese”, part of China.

There is a pit bull that is running loose quite often in Nichols. It needs to be tied up before it gets hit or hurt. Whoever owns it needs to do something about it before something happens to it, for the dog’s sake.

Well, here we are in Tioga County, our recycling prices are sky high, and our county says they’re going to take it off our tax bill so it won’t be so bad. Well, everything is just going up in this county left and right. Taxes are high, we get no services, and it’s Republican run. How long has this county been Republican run? Don’t you people think we need a change? We need to change our way of thinking in this county, because this isn’t working, what we’re doing now. The county is turning into a ghost town. We need some changes in this county.

What happened to Julia who was the host on Around the Tiers? It seems like they can’t keep anybody there for any length of time.

I’m interested in knowing if anybody in the Owego, Berkshire or Endicott area does chimney cleaning. I have a double wide mobile home. If they could leave their number in the paper, I would like to call them.

National Political Viewpoints

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, or DEI, as it’s called, is by definition reverse discrimination.

Wake up, America. When President Biden went to the border there was hardly a migrant to be found anywhere. When Mike Johnson just took 60 representatives to Eagles Pass Texas on Wednesday there was only a trickle of migrants crossing to our border. Looks to me like the Biden administration is working hand in hand with the Mexican cartel to control our border as they see fit. Wake up, America.

Donald Trump compromised national security because of his personal financial gains of $6 million from China and two to three million more from Turkey and Russia. Now we are finding out just why those countries gave 8.9 million to Trump while he held the office of the presidency. Dirty money flowed into Trump’s pockets from him granting various favors. They can’t let this twice impeached, four times indicted, disgraced ex-president ever hold any office again. Our country’s national security cannot be compromised again and that depends on us never giving Trump the chance to do even more harm.

It seems to me our Republican leaders just don’t care what Trump does. He’s never accountable. I don’t have time to go into all the shenanigans he’s been up to. We all know, so let’s be honest, and the Republicans just don’t care about their reputation or their legacy, and the Republicans just don’t care about our country, or in other words, you. But they do care about keeping their jobs, so they bow down and kiss Trump’s butt. Yeah, and you wonder why you Republicans keep on losing.

How come I never hear you Trump hating Democrats talk about the war in Ukraine? That would have never happened if Donald Trump were president. How many thousands of lives lost in that war? Think about it. There never would have been a war.

As Trump gets further and further ahead in the election surveys the Democrats get more desperate and are rehashing Jan. 6 with more of their lies, saying how many policemen are in trauma and all that crap. Well let me tell you, if they saw the real Jan. 6 tapes they saw policemen shaking hands with the so-called insurrectionists and opening doors for them. See, the difference is that the Jan. 6 crooked committee hired a producer from CBS who created the footage of that to make it look the way it did. Some of it was bad, there’s no doubt about it, but most of it wasn’t. And anybody who’s watched the real Jan. 6 tapes knows that. And, by the way, where are the people being punished for hundreds of riots where they were actually looting, killing, burning down buildings, and trashing stores? Where are they in jail? Oh, they’re not. Just people wanting to support their candidates are now in prison.

So the Supreme Court is to decide whether Trump can be kept off the total 2024 presidential ballots. That’s amazing, how did the Supreme Court get the authority to do that? The Constitution says anybody who tries to overthrow our government / insurrection that Trump was involved with cannot hold any office. So either we’ve got a constitution or we do not, either we are America built on a solid foundation or we sink in quicksand.

Donald Trump is a constitutional crisis covered in chaos. Mr. Trump and his MAGA cult followers are an existential threat to our country.

To all of those supporting Trump, be careful what you wish for. Destruction in these other countries will happen here if Trump is elected. Just a little warning.

Governor Hochul is supporting New York City suing the bus company for transporting migrants. Isn’t that something? What happened when her and Biden were trucking them all into Buffalo and all over New York? What happened? What’s the matter? She looks at the polls and sees she’s down, and that’s the only thing that’ll turn them is the poll numbers. That’s the only thing that stopped anything. Otherwise, they’re all dictators. They do what they want to do. The Constitution means nothing. She was all in on a $2 billion fund to take care of them. Now it’s a big thing. She’s worse than the tyrant before her.

The biggest job loss (so-called) in American history was because of the pandemic, the Chinese virus that you Democrats used to the utmost pushed down our throat and fired people who wouldn’t get your vaccine. That’s why there were job losses. It had nothing to do with Donald Trump, okay? Get that straight. It has to do with Democrat policies and fear mongering and jobs were coming back stronger than ever until we had a phony election, and now only government jobs are coming back. Go figure.

So I see Biden is starting 2024 off just as he did all the other years of his presidency. He’s in Delaware on vacation. I’m telling you, I’m going to run for president because it doesn’t take much to be the president. You’re always on vacation and you get a wonderful salary. So please, vote for me.

Now isn’t this interesting. Biden says he keeps hearing the term Biden Nomics and he goes on to say he doesn’t even know what that means. The beginning of the next sentence he boasts about how Biden Nomics is working. Please can someone explain this to me?

Democrats are very concerned they cannot break through that MAGA wall to brag about Biden’s accomplishments. I’m sure people would listen if there were any accomplishments mentioned, but there aren’t any.

Please consider Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals as they apply to insurrections, solar panels, impeachment, lithium, Biden Nomics, and a number of other areas where accurate information would be appropriate.

To the person who wrote in last week’s issue, “Trump was guilty of so many crimes.” He’s never been found guilty of anything! I think you’re confusing the words guilt and indict. To be INDICTABLE: (of an offense) making the doer liable to be charged with a crime; to INDICT: to ACCUSE formally by legal process; an INDICTMENT: a document stating ALLEGED crimes; an ACCUSATION. So, stop watching ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, CNN, etc., and just pay attention.

It’s my understanding that Joe Biden is sending the Ukraine some long-range missiles! That’s the way Joe! It’s about time Russia got punched in the face with some missiles. Maybe they could decimate Putin’s mansion, his yacht, or maybe the Kremlin! Putin has destroyed so much of Ukraine; he deserves to get a taste of his own medicine! If the missiles you are sending to the Ukraine don’t have long enough range, give them some that do! Russia’s been a thorn in our side long enough! Smack ’em Joe!

Enough with the American hyphen of another country or a religion, you’re either an American or you’re not. If your loyalties are elsewhere, leave now. America used to be called the melting pot, time to start melting instead of adding more fuel to the fire.

The U.S. taxpayers can’t continue to support our excessive military to police the world and NATO, it’s time for a UN military to take over and fund personnel from all nations, not just the USA.

The GOP has qualified candidates that could take us into the future without the lies, hate, criminal history or revenge that former President Trump has to offer. The fact that he has experience is just another reason to not put him back in office, the career politicians are the ones that have created the current mess; stop supporting the past and move into the future, the same goes for Biden.

When someone says they “prefer Biden” what they are actually saying is they prefer fascism, inflation, endless wars, open borders, fully formed babies being murdered, endless spending, censored speech, elimination of the middle class, dependency on foreign countries, America last, more fentanyl deaths, only bad guys getting the guns, more power given to the government, less individual liberty, and prefer someone else decide who I can or can not vote for. So let’s ask this question, how can anyone say they truly love our country and “prefer Biden” in the same breath?

Whoever left a message in this column thinking there is more than enough evidence to impeach President Biden better let Jim Jordan and James Comer know, because they can’t seem to find any.

The person who is complaining about President Biden’s time out of the White House should check Trump’s off time. He golfed the last four months of his presidency.

The Secretary of Defense was hospitalized and was in the intensive care unit for three days. The assistant secretary was on vacation on a beach at the same time. Congress was never notified. Morons are ruling us and the president could not run the ship of state without a teleprompter, a handler, or a cheat sheet. Who is really in charge and running our government? Do you know or care? God help the USA!

Everyone should read the Letter to the Editor in the Jan. 5 Tioga County Courier written by R.W. White. He describes Trump exactly as he is, a dictator, mentally ill, and dangerous. Is this someone you want leading the country? He never can be allowed to hold any office again. He belongs in jail.

So the inept Biden administration didn’t even know for a week that their Defense Secretary was hospitalized. Wow, what a well-oiled machine. Pretty pathetic.

Trump denigrates the military and veterans, and in particular by mocking a true American hero, John McCain. This is the latest in a pattern of Trump belittling wounded veterans, which he did again last weekend. Trump never deserved to be commander in chief, and after his latest disgraceful anti-military behavior must NEVER be again. Veterans are to be honored, not ever referred to as “losers” and “suckers” as Trump previously said in – of all places – Arlington Military Cemetery. Mister bone spurs draft dodger has no right disparaging our war dead.

The open borders really started under the Obama administration. Biden is only following Obama’s lead. Michelle Obama is frightened about the 2024 election. Well, she should be if Biden is reelected. But I believe he is a one-term president. Have No Fear, Trump will be reelected, and he will turn this country around. He’s done it before and he’ll do it again for the American people.

On Jan. 6 Trump tried to overthrow our U.S. government. And now his lawyers are basically saying he can claim presidential immunity. Last I knew no man was above the law, including Mr. Trump. And then there’s the Georgia case where he tried to steal the election. He wanted 11,780 more votes so he could win the election. And now his attorney is saying, well, he wasn’t aware that he was breaking the law. Last I knew ignorance of the law is no excuse. So, if he’s above being above the law and he can claim ignorance, then why the hell can’t we? You know, we the people.

In regards to Trump, I’m sure that it’s a plus for him because on the television there is one certain channel that has done nothing but talk about Trump, and the reason for being is they have nothing they can say or know about what Biden has planned. So anyhow, Trump is getting free advertising, his face is on that Channel almost all day and all night long, and good for him.

The former guy Trump and his idiotic remarks, stating that servicemen of our country are suckers and he makes fun of John McCain. The suckers are you! The people who believe in him follow him, and vote for him. What is wrong with you people? Do you have eyes, ears, or a brain?

With all the hot air coming out of Washington D.C., why don’t they bottle it up and give every homeowner some and they could heat their house for the whole winter. Thank you.

All the Republicans are complaining about Biden taking a vacation. Have they forgotten how many trips Trump took to Florida on Air Force One to play golf? Imagine how much all of those trips cost!

Just when you thought you could put your TV on and you didn’t have to hear from or see the Clintons anymore, Bill shows up with Jeffrey Epstein. What a surprise.

Talk about global warming. Are we going to wait until the earth turns into the moon? Look how desolate that is. We ought to take the garbage that we have stored up on this earth and send it up to the sun and let it burn. That could be part of our problem. Think about it.

Choices, the Republican Party has so many wonderful choices for the upcoming 2024 election. And you look at the Democrats, not one.