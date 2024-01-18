Celebrating St. John the Evangelist Church in Newark Valley

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Newark Valley celebrated their 143rd anniversary of the church’s dedication and founding on Jan. 7, 2024. St. John’s Church, part of Tioga County’s Blessed Trinity Parish, was originally dedicated on Jan. 8, 1881.

The celebration started with Mass, followed by a presentation by Mrs. Marty Schneider – a long-time St. John’s parishioner and Newark Valley historian – on the church’s stained-glass windows. Pastor Jeffrey Galens then led a dedication prayer service, which was followed by a celebratory luncheon in the church hall. Historical pictures, articles and books were on display in the church hall for the guests to view.

The history of St. John the Evangelist Church revolves around the Irish immigrants who came to America during one of the Great Famines of Ireland that began in 1846. Newark Valley was an attraction for the Irish immigrant who was told about the opportunities for work, especially at Endicott Johnson shoe factories.

Although written records do not exist stating when Catholics of Newark Valley came together as a congregation, an undated article published in the Tioga County Herald states, “Early records tell of tannery workers of the Catholic faith meeting for services in the (Whig Street) home of Mrs. Bridget Fahey.”

On April 20, 1880, work began on the construction of the Catholic Church in Newark Valley. Samuel Loring built the church from the Loring Brickyards, which was located across from the former George’s Greenhouse on Route 38 in Newark Valley. The church measured 34 feet by 45 feet.

On Jan. 8, 1881, Bishop Stephen V. Ryan of Buffalo dedicated the new church. Now that Newark Valley had a church of its own, its rank was raised from “mission station” to “mission church”.

The duty of providing for its spiritual needs fell upon the shoulders of the priests at St. Patrick Church in Owego. Fr. John O’Mara was the pastor of St. Patrick Church from 1877 until his death in 1883. He is interred at St Patrick’s Cemetery.

When the dedication service was originally planned, the first question that many people asked was “why celebrate 143 years?” The answer was simple: “We are so proud of our loving and caring church community that we wanted to celebrate!”

Sunday Mass is celebrated weekly at 11:15 a.m. with their folk group providing uplifting worship music. All are welcome.