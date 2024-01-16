Letter: You can’t have it both ways!

Dear Editor,

Those advocating that Trump should be barred from the ballot are way off. In the 14th amendment, section 3, it deals with rebellion or insurrection. It was neither.

Jonathan Turley said it correctly, that it was a protest that turned into a riot. Trump has never been charged with incitement, let alone rebellion and insurrection.

Democrats have tried hard to betray it that way, but the American people don’t even view it that way. The polls don’t reflect that.

It’s not an excuse for what happened, but there were violent protests when Trump was inaugurated. There were also Democratic members who voted not to certify Donald Trump. I don’t see that anybody has charged them with rebellion.

You can’t have it both ways.

Sincerely,

Jim Outman

Owego, N.Y.