The Tioga County Government is hiring! 

The Tioga County government held a pop-up career fair on Jan. 10 at the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St. in Owego, N.Y.

Several departments were represented at the career fair, and interested individuals had the chance to speak face-to-face with hiring department representatives about employment opportunities.

Departments with hiring needs include the Departments of Mental Hygiene, Public Health, Social Services and Public Works, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, Probation Office, Veterans Service Agency, and Economic Development and Planning, to name a few.

Open positions include entry-level to those requiring advanced degrees. Upwards of 30 job openings are listed on the county’s website, and most are an immediate need.

The County offers competitive salaries and benefits. Working for Tioga County can be rewarding, offer job advancement and job-oriented training, and where you can help people within your community. Every job in local government falls under the New York Merit System, also known as “Civil Service.”

Karen Weston, from Tioga County Personnel, explained that the County is utilizing the Hiring Emergency Limited Placement (HELP) Program, which is a 12-month temporary program, and in effect through Sept. 25, 2024, that allows Tioga County to hire individuals without participation in the Civil Service exam or being appointed from an eligible list, such as Caseworker, Community Services Worker, Public Safety Dispatcher Trainee, and Social Welfare Examiner.

The Public Safety Dispatcher Trainee position, for example, is geared toward individuals who have an interest in serving the community by being a vital link between citizens, deputies, firefighters, and first responders.

Also within the Sheriff’s Office there is an ongoing need for Correction Officers, including a need for female applicants. A competitive position, applicants must meet minimum qualifications and civil service exam requirements, although a provisional appointment would be considered. Sheriff’s Office representatives also mentioned that lateral transfers would be considered for certain job openings.

For job openings such as an Accounting Associate, Office Specialist and Caseworker, a continuous recruitment exam is available on a monthly basis. Interested applicants can sign up for the next exam by Feb. 2.

Because of the nature of certain professions, applicants must meet specific qualifications and have advanced degrees. Vacancies within the Department of Mental Hygiene, for example, include Addictions Counselor, Social Workers, and Clerical / Support Staff. And, some good news for Mental Hygiene; Cathy Healy, Clinical Program director, remarked that their Waverly Satellite Office will be reopening in the near future.

For those unable to attend the Career Fair, a complete list of current job vacancies, including job descriptions and requirements, can be found on the Tioga County Government website at https://tiogacountyny.gov/departments/personnel-civil-service.

To navigate the website, choose the link listed and scroll to the end of the page.

Or, from the main page, https://tiogacountyny.gov, click on “Services,” and then “Employment/Career Opportunities,” or scroll to the middle of the main page and click on the banner, “We’re Hiring!”

You can also call the Personnel Department at (607) 687-8494.