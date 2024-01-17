Legislature recognizes Tioga and Waverly football during January 9 session

By JoAnn R. Walter —

The Tioga County Legislature recognized the Tioga Central High School and Waverly Central High School football teams at their Jan. 9 meeting, held in the Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty Office Building located at 56 Main St. in Owego.

Both Tioga and Waverly football teams earned the title of State Champions.

The Legislature acknowledged the value of extracurricular activities and sporting events and the strong foundation upon which student athletes can go to lead extraordinary lives, and congratulated both teams and coaches.

The Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, remarked, “It is with great honor that we recognize the outstanding accomplishments of our County’s student athletes and to congratulate these superior teams on the 2023 victorious seasons, earning them the title of State Champions.”

Prior to issuing executive proclamations to the teams, Legislator Bill Standinger led a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Sauerbrey then asked guests to share in a moment of silence in remembering Waverly High School Senior Peyton Shaw, the daughter of David and Sarah Shaw, who lost her life in an automobile accident on Dec. 12, 2023.

Peyton, a member of the Waverly Class of 2024, was a basketball and volleyball player, and also involved in various clubs and activities, and was especially fond of caring for and helping children. David Shaw is an assistant coach at Waverly.

Legislator Dennis Mullen remarked, “The whole community was elated over the state championship, it was a long time coming, you pulled it off,” and added, “And then the community came together with an outpouring of love for the Shaw family, and it gave me tremendous hope. It makes me proud to be from Waverly.”

Waverly defeated Fonda-Fultonville, 46-26, at a Syracuse Dome game held on Dec. 2, which earned them their first-ever NYPHSA Class C State Championship. The Wolverines finished their 2023 season with an impressive 13-1 record.

Legislator Tracy Monell introduced the executive proclamation honoring the Tioga Central Tigers.

Tioga defeated Stillwater, 63-14, at a Dec. 2, 2023 game held at the Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. For the third consecutive year, Tioga took home the NYPHSA Class D State Championship. Now four-time champions, the Tigers won their first Class D State Championship in 2015.

Sauerbrey extended a third executive proclamation to Tioga Tigers Head Coach Nick Aiello, for being selected as the 2023 Lou Rettino High School Coach of the Year. Aiello has been Head Coach for the past 14 years, and the Legislature congratulated him for his impressive team record, enriching the lives of student-athletes, along with his overall dedication and leadership.

The Lou Rettino award is presented by the New York Giants and Gatorade, and is named in memory of Coach Rettino, and for his commitment to the game of football, for the betterment of his community and for his athletes, all attributes that Coach Aiello exhibits on the field and in the classroom.

According to the Giants Foundation, and in recognition of Coach Aiello’s selection, the Tioga Central football team will receive a $4,000 contribution from the foundation and Gatorade. Aiello will also receive a recognition certificate signed by Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll, and will be honored at an end-of-season dinner.

In addition, Aiello will be the Giants’ nominee for the NFL’s Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award, and will receive $1,000 from the NFL Foundation.