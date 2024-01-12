Lions Camp Badger now accepting camper registrations and accepting employment applications

Lions Camp Badger will open on Jan. 15 for camper registration for the Summer 2024 season. Located in Spencer, both overnight and day programs are available for individuals ages six to 60-plus with intellectual disabilities and related special needs.

The mission of the camp is to provide services that enhance the educational, vocational, personal growth and independence of differently-abled youth and adults.

Attending summer camp is a wonderful experience–one that creates lifelong friendships and special memories. Located on 150 acres of beautiful woods, Lions Camp Badgers offers arts and crafts, boating, fishing, athletics, music, drama, swimming, nature, special events, and so much more.

Take a virtual tour of their facility by going to YouTube and searching for “Lions Camp Badger”.

The following sessions are enrolling both overnight and day campers and families: June 30-July 5, Young Adult Badgers (ages 18-25); July 7-12, Buddy Badgers (all ages, six-60+) Individual Support for Higher Needs, and Vocational Food Services Program (ages 18+); July 14-19, Senior Badgers I (ages 18+ welcome, recommended for ages 26-40); July 21-23, Family Camp 1 (for parents / caregivers and their children who are mostly over 18); July 24-26, Family Camp 2 (for parents / caregivers and their children who are mostly under 18); July 28-Aug. 2, Junior Badgers (ages 6-17), and Vocational Food Services Program (ages 18+); and Aug. 4-9, Senior Badgers II (ages 18+ welcome, recommended for ages 41-60+).

The Family Camp option is great for families who might be hesitant to send their child to camp on their own for the first time, or they simply would like to vacation in a supportive, inclusive environment. Each family lives in their own cabin and enjoys a wide range of fun but flexible activities throughout their stay. Parents will also have time to interact with other families, enjoy some respite time, and share experiences and resources with others who understand their challenges.

Adult campers ages 18 or older may sign up for more than one camp session if they wish. In most cases, camp costs are covered through individual self-direction plans or with grants available through the Office of People with Developmental Disabilities. Spaces fill quickly, so it is important to register as soon as possible.

Lions Camp Badger is currently hiring cabin counselors (must be at least 17 and live at camp and stay overnight) and a camp cook. Visit their website at www.lionscb.org to register for camp sessions or apply for positions.

For more information, call or text Pat Gillule at (607) 768-2386.