Lions Camp Badger receives grant to increase accessibility for campers

Lions Camp Badger was the recent recipient of a grant from the Community Foundation for South Central to purchase a six-seat golf cart to aid in transporting campers and visitors with mobility challenges.

Made possible thanks to The Community Fund, this grant will also help with the expansion of programming. In addition to regular weekly camp sessions, Lions Camp Badger will be offering a Family Camp option in 2024. This three day, two-night experience will enable parents and caregivers to attend with their disabled child and other children.

“The six-seat golf cart will really benefit this program by enabling families to easily get around all areas of camp,” a representative from Lions Camp Badger wrote, in a press release.

Located in Spencer, Lions Camp Badger provides overnight and day summer camp for individuals age six to 60-plus who have disabilities. They serve over 100 campers a year.