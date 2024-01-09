Bright + Bold: A Group Exhibition by TCBGC Creative Kids; anuary and February Exhibition at TAC’s Youth Gallery

The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) recently announced their January and February youth exhibition, Bright + Bold: A Group Exhibition by Tioga County Boys & Girls Club – Creative Kids, opened on Jan. 5 at 179 Front St. in Owego and will remain open until Feb. 24, 2024.

When you visit, be sure to add your BRIGHT + BOLD mark on a community canvas located in the back of the gallery.

Creative Kids is a group within the club that loves to make art and experiment with creative techniques and visual expression. To learn more about TCBGC and its programs, visit www.tiogabgca.org, find them on Facebook @tcbgc, or call them at (607) 687-0690.

The mission of the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club is to enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The core beliefs of the organization are to provide a physically and mentally safe place to learn and grow, ongoing relationships with caring adult professionals, life-enhancing programs and character development experiences, and hope and opportunity.

TAC’s Youth Gallery will be open Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. through Feb. 24.

The Youth Gallery Sponsor for this exhibition is the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation.

To learn more about TAC and its programs, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org or email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.