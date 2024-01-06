Kimberly Bailey Poreda Named Employee of the Third Quarter at DSS

The Tioga County Department of Social Services recently announced that Employee of the Third Quarter was awarded to Kimberly Bailey Poreda. According to the department, the award was given in recognition and appreciation of Kimberly Bailey Poreda’s outstanding work and contributions to the Tioga County Department of Social Services.

Bailey Poreda started working at Tioga County DSS in October of 2020 as a Caseworker and was moved to Homefinding. She was promoted to a Sr. Caseworker position on May 23, 2022, and was again promoted in October of this year (2023) to a Grade B Supervisor.

Within the announcement, the department wrote, “Kim maintains a good attitude despite staffing challenges and caseloads. We can always count on her to do a good job and ensure child safety. Kim is organized and is always on top of deadlines and program improvements.”

They continued the accolades, writing, “Kim is a team player, she is always willing to make the time to help other staff on the floor, as well as the children and families we serve. Kim always takes extra on call, which to her credit have been some of the worst on call nights imaginable. Despite this Kim is always able to laugh off those nights of lack of sleep and to stay on task and focused the next day.”

In her position, Bailey Poreda has had many new things to learn. As Homefinder, all the systems and processes have been updated by the state. According to the department there is a new way to file for KinGap; NTDC, a new pre-service training for foster parents; and a different part for KIN and Fictive Kin. In the announcement they added, “Kim is the ‘Services Mom’, she takes care of everyone here on the unit and has developed very personal relationships with everyone. She has built trusting relationships with foster parents and keeps track of recertification dates and timelines.”

As the Homefinder, the department describes Kim’s hours as crazy, as she herself is available to foster parents and prospective foster parents at a time that works for them.

“She is never in a rush to get out of their homes,” the department stated, adding, “She gives everyone the time they need to learn, feel supported and to build relationships.”

Bailey Poreda was also described as an asset when it comes to training new employees, and as someone that they could trust and rely on.

Congratulations to Kimberly Bailey Poreda for being Named Employee of the Third Quarter at Tioga County Department of Social Services.