Guthrie Hospitals recognized with Women’s Choice Awards

Guthrie Hospitals recognized with Women’s Choice AwardsThree of Guthrie’s hospitals were recently recognized with 2024 Women’s Choice Awards, pictured. Provided photos.

Posted By: psadvert January 6, 2024

Guthrie recently announced three of their hospitals were recognized with 2024 Women’s Choice Awards. The Women’s Choice Award is a trusted third-party validation designed to build trust and empower women with the confidence of knowing they’re making the best decision for them and their family.

Based on multiple factors, including a high percentage of patients saying they would definitely recommend the hospital, the following Guthrie hospitals earned awards.

Guthrie Troy Community Hospital earned the 2024 Emergency Care Award, ranking the top 4% of more than 4,700 hospitals. They were also acknowledged for timely and effective care.

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital earned the 2024 Breast Care Center Award, ranking in the top 6% of more than 4,700 hospitals.

Guthrie Corning Hospital earned the 2024 Mammogram Award, ranking in the top 8% of more than 4,700 hospitals.

“These awards are a testament to the selfless work of our caregivers,” said Edmund Sabanegh, president and CEO, The Guthrie Clinic.

He added, “This recognition acknowledges their tireless devotion to positively impacting the health of the communities we serve.”

