Athens Senior Citizens Club News

The Athens Senior Citizens Club enjoyed a fun luncheon for their Christmas Party, held at the Airport Senior Community Center Dec. 13, from noon to 2:30 p.m. They had 30 members present and two guests.

Piedge Cole played Christmas music for entertainment. Their second guest was Joanne Henderson, who drove Yvonne Cornell to the lunch from Johnson City, N.Y.

The President said grace before they ate the many dish to pass foods that included scalloped potatoes, Macaroni and Cheese, Sloppy Joe Sandwiches, turkey, stuffing and gravy casserole, Beef BBQ, and many delicious desserts ranging from cookies, homemade crème puffs, cheesecake, pecan pie, cupcakes, and reindeer food.

Ted started the meeting at 1:15 p.m., reminding members that the 2024 dues are due. Ginny read the Secretary and Treasurers reports, and all was approved.

They recognized the December birthdays: Yvonne Cornell (1), Anita Whipple (8), Madeline King (14), Judy Biery (16), Ellen Selle (30), and Bob Whipple (30). The Dec. 20 Wedding Anniversary was Mary and Gary Shangraw.

Raffle winners were Larry Raymond, Burt Cole, Pam Truesdale, Gary Shangraw, and Marsha McCormick.

The meeting closed at 2:15 p.m. They always remember their seniors on sick call, in nursing homes, and not able to join them. They pray all of their seniors have a beautiful 2024 New Year.

The next meeting will be on Jan. 10, at the Airport Senior Center with a dish to pass luncheon. The guest speaker will be Daryl Miller, one of the County’s Commissioners.

The Feb. 14 meeting will be held at Fortune Buffet to celebrate February birthdays and Valentines Day.