It’s Hoop Shoot Time!

This year’s Owego Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot Contest will be Jan. 7, from 1-4 p.m. at the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club, located at 201 Erie St. in Owego. The Elks Hoop Shoot is a national free throw contest for youth ages eight to 13 that has been unleashing gritty kids for more than 50 years. All are welcome to come and participate; no pre-registration is needed, but a parent or guardian signature is required.

Winners in each age group advance through the Districts, States, and Regional’s to the National Finals in Chicago.

Each year, the six Hoop Shoot National Champions will have their names listed alongside their picture in a brand-new digital exhibit in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.. Additionally, two of the Frank Hise National Champions are in attendance when the Hall of Fame inductees are honored at the Enshrinement Ceremony.

Hate Has No Home in the Hoop Shoot

You don’t have to be the fastest, biggest, or strongest athlete on the court to sink one free throw after another. Practice and precision are the name of the game. When you step up to the free throw line, it should be a level playing field. They welcome and encourage all eligible kids to give the Hoop Shoot a shot. They are all equal at the free throw line. Racism and intolerance have no place in the Hoop Shoot, on or off the court.

Elks National Foundation

The Elks National Foundation, which sponsors the National Hoop Shoot Contest, and the entire Hoop Shoot team nationwide are committed to making contests fully inclusive, equitable, and safe for all our participants and volunteers. The Elks National Foundation is the charitable arm of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. The Elks National Foundations charter is to help Elks build stronger communities through programs that support youth, honor veterans, and meet needs in areas where Elks live and work.

Full contest rules can be found at https://www.elks.org/hoopshoot/compete/playbook.cfm, or a printed copy can be requested from the Owego Elks Lodge by leaving a message at (607) 687-1039.