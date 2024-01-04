The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) is pleased to present RESONANCE: A Solo Exhibition by Michael Husted. Join them for an Opening Reception and Artist Talk on Friday, Jan. 5, from 5–8 p.m. at 179 Front St. The Artist Talk begins at 6 p.m.

After the opening, the exhibit will be on display Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. at 179 Front St. through Jan. 27, 2024.

Michael Husted is a long-time resident of the area, graduating from Owego Free Academy in 1975 and majoring in art. He studied studio art at Elmira College, where he discovered an aptitude for metalworking that launched a career as a bench jeweler.

Husted apprenticed under several talented craftsmen before opening his own trade shop, which he ran for many years before landing at Van Horn Jewelers in Owego as a jewelry designer.

A professional highlight was when he achieved the level of Certified Master Bench Jeweler from the Jewelers of America organization in 2000.

“I take satisfaction in knowing that a great many people in our community wear jewelry designed and crafted by me,” said Husted, adding, “While now semi-retired, I am still designing jewelry and am working with an apprentice, passing along my knowledge to the next generation and I am painting and sculpting more than ever.

This exhibition is sponsored by Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar in Owego.

For more information, email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.