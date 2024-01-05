Gallery Forty-One announces January Member of the Month

Gallery Forty-One welcomes returning member Peggy VanVorce as their January Member of the Month. Living on a farm, Peggy started making goat’s milk soaps 18 years ago when they needed to find something to do with their goat’s milk. She received her first lesson from Kathleen Brennan and has been making soaps ever since.

Wanting to expand her merchandise, Peggy took a class in making lotions. Now she is also making her own goat’s milk lotions, which are brimming with amazing oils.

But she didn’t stop there, and two years ago added liquid soaps to her product line. The liquid soaps contain oils such as apricot seed, castor, coconut, and olive oils. She is currently working on an unscented soap and hopes to have it perfected soon.

In addition to her soaps and lotions, Peggy also makes resin soap dishes and novelty items, as well as a limited supply of wool yarns from their sheep and alpacas.

Visit Gallery Forty-One on Lake Street in Owego and browse through Peggy’s soaps and lotions. Gallery hours are the first and third Sunday of the month, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Tuesday thru Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information can be found at www.galleryfortyone.com, www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, and www.instagram.com/gallery41owego.

You can also call the Gallery at (607) 687-2876.