Scout Troop participates in Arlington’s Wreaths Across America Ceremony

National Wreaths Across America Day was Saturday, Dec. 16 this year, and took place at more than 4,200 participating locations across the country.

Newark Valley Boy Scout Troop 30 participated in the placing of wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery. The Falls Church Scout House, Falls Church VA hosted the troop for the three days they attended the event.

Each December wreaths are placed on veterans’ tombstones through coordinated ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery as well as at additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea, and abroad. The event provides an opportunity for communities to gather during the busiest time of year to pause and say thank you to all who have served and sacrificed for our freedom.

With each balsam wreath placed, the volunteer says the service member’s name out loud to keep his or her memory alive. The purpose is to teach, honor and remember the sacrifice of our veterans.

This was the Troop’s seventh year participating. The Troop is actively involved in monthly outdoor events, and supports local community events and service projects, as well as summer camp.

Charter sponsor and supporting organizations in the area include the VFW Post 1371, Elks Owego Lodge 1039, Richford Congregational Church, Newark Valley Historical Society, and the Owego Strawberry Festival; all who have offered generous to the Scouts in Troop 30 and enables them to offset summer camp and chartering fees.

Troop 30 is part of the Hiawatha District of the Baden-Powell Council and chartered by Glenn A. Warner VFW Post 1371. The Troop meets on Monday evenings, from 6:30-8 p.m., on the second floor of the Newark Valley Municipal Building during the School year. Troop 30 has served the youth of northern Tioga County since 1932.

For more information, visit https://sites.google.com/site/nvtroop30/.