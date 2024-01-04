Valley Harmony to perform ‘Lessons and Carols for 12th Night’

It may surprise us to learn that singing Christmas carols in church did not happen on a regular basis until the 1870s, and the tradition of Lessons and Carols began on Christmas Eve, 1880, in Truro, Cornwall, England.

Depending on who’s counting, Twelfth Night is either Jan. 5 or 6. Valley Harmony will opt for Saturday, Jan. 6, and their version of “Lessons and Carols for 12th Night” will begin at 2 p.m. at the Newark Valley United Church of Christ / Community Connection, located at 32 South Main St. in Newark Valley.

Among the more striking music to be sung a cappella by Valley Harmony is the Pentatonix arrangement of “Mary Did You Know” and Rachmaninoff’s “Bogoroditse Devo”, which is “Ave Maria” in Russian. Yes, they will sing it in Russian. Valley Harmony tenor Mike Sheldon will also sing the traditional Bach “Ave Maria”, with Rhonda Moulton accompanying him on keyboard. Moulton will also accompany Valley Harmony member J. Ladd Yost as he solos on “Lullaby”, which is Carl Orff’s “In Trutina” with new lyrics by George Lohmann.

Three other performers will join Valley Harmony. Meisha Lohmann will solo on Jim Brickman’s ethereal “Breath of Heaven” and duet with her son Everett Benjamin on the lyrical “Sweet Holy Child” by Mary Calwell and the ever-popular “Little Drummer Boy.” Woodwindist (recorder, clarinet, saxophone) Laurie Holdridge will do several duets with Moulton including an Ethel Smith arrangement of “O Come, All Ye Faithful”.

Most of the “lessons” will consist of traditional Biblical text, with one note-worthy exception. George Lohmann will deliver T. S. Eliot’s “Journey of the Magi.”

Valley Harmony is an all-male a cappella quartet founded in 2007 by bass George Lohmann from Berkshire. Beside Mike Sheldon, also of Berkshire, and J. Ladd Yost of Nichols, Randy Kerr of Newark Valley sings baritone and will open the program with “O Come, O Come, Emmanual”. Various other well known, as well as lesser-known, Christmas music will be performed.

Come early, between noon and concert time, and enjoy brunch in the chapel next door. The suggested donation for brunch and the concert is $10 for adults and $6 for seniors and children, while a free will offering for just the concert will be accepted.