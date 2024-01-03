Increase Your Inner Beauty; We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the natural changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty

By Sister Chirya

We hear our real beauty is not in making the physical body attractive, but in increasing our inner beauty. We all know that deep down a person’s inner beauty is more valuable than their physical appearance. Yet today society is using cosmetics, makeup, and even surgeries to look beautiful.

1. Take care of your body to appear presentable, but focus more on inner beauty, the collective vibrations of your thoughts, feelings, attitude, behavior, habits, values, and personality traits.

2. Meditate every morning, and study spiritual knowledge for at least 20 minutes to consciously create powerful, pure and positive thoughts. It’s your quality of thinking that creates your feelings, and automatically reflects in your appearance.

3. When your physical weight increases, your physical appearance is affected. In the same way, if your thoughts are heavy and pile up, then your inner beauty is affected. After every hour, pause to check for any thoughts of stress, anger, fear, worry or pain, and change them immediately.

4. Have a healthy lifestyle. Take care of your body; keep it fit with energy of love and appreciation.

We often believe happiness depends on how our body looks. Casual statements like “I am not happy about how I look” send a powerful negative message to the mind and the body. Do not criticize or reject your body.

“I am too fat… I am dark … I am weak …”, every word says you are rejecting it. Truth is, how you look does not make you happy, but your happiness definitely makes you look good.

Many become artificial, thinking makeup makes a woman beautiful, but her personality and good character make her beautiful. The earlier a young woman knows this, the better for her as she will spend more time on her character and personality rather than on makeup kits. Makeup is useless and cannot cover up an ugly character.

Instead of considering the beauty of peace, love and joy of our inner self, we identify with outer bodily identities – our roles, achievements and possessions. Remember, “I am a happy soul playing different roles through my body. The role is temporary, the inner being is eternal.”

Natural beauty is the inner light that radiates from your heart, mind and soul, and is reflected outwardly through your eyes, touch, smile and loving personality. It is about kindness, compassion, gentleness, humility, loving, and being non-judgmental about another’s appearance. Be cheerful, help others and remain light. Your facial expressions, eyes, smile, gestures and body language, are indicators of who you are inside – beautiful, pure and powerful.

Feed yourself with positive energy. Embracing your true self radiates a natural beauty. Let your heart shine bright. Be the burst of sunshine in someone’s day. Inspire all that you meet, look for the positive in a negative. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.

Life is an echo; what you send out comes back.

(Yvonne Risely can be reached at bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years and is published in several international publications including the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)