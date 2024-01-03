Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 18, 2023 through Dec. 24, 2023 there were 88 calls for service, there was one Mental Health Hold reported, three traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to five motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

A Juvenile, age 16 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Theft on West Avenue. The Juvenile was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Tioga County Family Court.

Michael A. Rose, at 35 of Endicott, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Felony). Rose was turned over to the custody of the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.