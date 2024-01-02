Guthrie Veterans Committee and Sayre House Of Hope awarded Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation grants

Guthrie extends thanks to the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation for its continued generosity, awarding the Guthrie Veterans Committee and the Sayre House of Hope with grants that will help us care for patients and their families.

During last month’s annual Tioga Downs Giving Tuesday event, The Sayre House of Hope was the recipient of a $25,000 grant. It is a home away from home for patients and family members who travel a distance to the Guthrie Sayre campus. Whether it is daily treatments that make it difficult to travel to and from home, or a family member in the hospital for an extended period, the Sayre House of Hope can provide a much-needed place to stay. The funding will go toward the upkeep of the facility, so it remains a peaceful sanctuary for the families who need us.

“The support given by the grant helps to ensure that the families and patients who stay at the Sayre House of Hope are safe, comfortable and close to their loved ones while receiving care,” said Elizabeth Hibbard, resident manager, Sayre House of Hope, adding, “This funding helps us reduce family stress and support them during a medical crisis.”

The Guthrie Veterans Committee was also awarded $25,000. This will provide financial support for veteran initiatives at Guthrie with the goal of strengthening and expanding services and support for veteran patients and Guthrie veteran caregivers. These initiatives include the development of educational materials, programmatic support, veteran recognition and outreach, employee recruitment, mentorship programs, and support for Gold Star Families.

“The grant from Tioga Downs to the Guthrie Veterans Committee is not only felt by the committee, but the veterans who come to Guthrie for care and our veteran caregivers,” said Jeffrey Grenzer, senior director of Talent Management and Talent Experience and Guthrie Veterans Committee Chair.

Grenzer added, “We will use it to further our reach through additional Veterans Resource Centers and partnerships with VA resources throughout the counties Guthrie serves.”

In total, the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation awarded grants to 100 area nonprofits, totaling $1.5 Million.

For more information about the Sayre House of Hope or to make a monetary donation, visit www.guthrie.org/giving-guthrie/ways-give/sayre-house-hope.

For more information about the Guthrie Veteran Patient Assistance Fund, visit https://www.guthrie.org/giving-guthrie/ways-give/veteran-patient-assistance-fund.