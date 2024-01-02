Guthrie thanks community for generosity 

Guthrie extends a huge thank you to the communities they serve for their generosity during Guthrie’s 2023 Holiday Community and Caregiver Food Drive. Beginning on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28 and running through Dec. 15, non-perishable food items were accepted at Guthrie’s five hospitals in Sayre, Towanda, Troy, Corning, and Cortland.

Together, the community and caregivers donated approximately a ton of food, which will help in the fight against food insecurity. All donated food was given to Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP), the Corning Food Bank, Seven Valleys Health Coalition, and their partnering agencies.

In a press release from Guthrie, they wrote, “We understand that community health begins with a healthy meal at home, and we are proud to support efforts to ensure that individuals and families have access to nutritious and sufficient food.”