Incredible light shows capture the season!

A Christmas tree inside the gazebo at the Courthouse Square welcomes visitors traveling through the downtown area. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Posted By: By JoAnn R. Walter December 28, 2023

A favorite holiday tradition for many is taking a cruise to view holiday lights. Pack a snack, fill your thermos with hot cocoa, and take a drive around Tioga County!

Maryvale Drive, in Apalachin, N.Y., comes to life with a larger-than-life Frosty the Snowman, one of several endearing characters of the holiday season. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

In Apalachin, Maryvale Drive has been a favorite destination for many. As you turn on Maryvale from East Main Street, be ready for a wow-moment as you travel the entire length of the street featuring iconic characters and creative lights, and even a Santa hanging by the tips of his fingers from a rooftop! Keep going to the end of Maryvale, and then take a right turn at Springtree Boulevard, and the lights continue to amaze. So much so, you’ll want to drive around the block a second time!

A home on Maryville Drive in Apalachin is adorned in traditional festive lights, one of several homes in the neighborhood that decorates in style for the holiday season. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

If you’re up for a whole new level of holiday lights, take a drive out to 1487 Hullsville Rd. in Owego. James and Natasha Thesing invite you to their 28-minute “Lights on Hullsville” show, which features an introduction by the Minions, along with a bit of Griswold humor. Throughout the show, Christmas bulb hosts Chris “Christmas Light,” Alec Tricity, Millie Watt, and Sparky take you on an adventure in search of finding holiday spirit.

A fence is decorated on Springtree Boulevard in Apalachin, and shares the sentiment, Peace on Earth, a message of hope for the holiday season. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

The Christmas bulbs note that, “Family, hope and coming together for the greater good,” is their take on the meaning of the season. 

While a family of deer play gleefully in the front yard of a home on Clover Road in Apalachin, a soldier kneels in prayer in the background, and a reminder for all of us to remember and thank our military this holiday season. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Shows are scheduled daily at 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m., and will run through Jan. 7, 2024. When you arrive, tune in to station 87.9 FM for the audio and music.

“Lights on Hullsville”, located at 1487 Hullsville Rd. in Owego, a 28-minute lightshow featuring festive holiday music with syncing lights and incredible animation, runs at 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. daily through Jan. 7, 2024. Tune in to station 87.9 FM for accompaniment. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Lights on Hullsville is a spectacular light show that syncs with Christmas music, including many holiday classics, as well as fun segments children will enjoy. You will, undoubtedly, be singing along to “Let it Snow” and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” while taking in the multiple changes of dancing light colors and chuckling, too, over amusing characters and anecdotes. The show concludes with an epic rendition of the Star Wars theme accompanied by beams of light cast off from the roof of the house.

An amazing display of festive decorations adorns the lawn at 1487 Hullsville Rd. in Owego, and as part of the “Lights on Hullsville” lightshow. If you are unable to take a drive in person, you can watch the entire show on YouTube, or view the trailer at www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSci-y1pjCY. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Thesing shared that the show features 84,000 LEDs, and preparation is year-round. A typical show, they said, takes about 250 hours, and then some props, such as the new 26-foot mega tree, require additional testing. Most big light shows, the Thesing’s explained, utilize 3D printers, so they take on a lot of their designs via CAD software, and where they can problem-solve how to point lights and attach lights to surfaces, among many other aspects.

An amazing display of festive decorations adorns the lawn at 1487 Hullsville Rd. in Owego, and as part of the “Lights on Hullsville” lightshow. You can find updates on their Facebook page. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Thesing’s light show started in 2020, and has grown significantly since. The uncertainty of the COVID period inspired them, so they decided to create a destination for people to visit, and where all ages can enjoy a free light show from the comfort of their vehicles. They estimate about 40 cars visit each day; the Christmas Light Show started Dec. 4.

The Christmas tree at the Courthouse Square in Owego, N.Y. shines brightly on a crisp evening, and the day before the winter solstice. (JoAnn R. Walter photo)

“We hope we give joy to the community,” the Thesing’s shared, and added, “Perhaps we’ll inspire the younger generation to understand what you can do with a little bit of engineering.”

The Thesing’s also host a Halloween Lightshow. You can get updates via their Facebook page.   

You can also view the light show via YouTube, at www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWlufeY9q6E, although seeing it in person is a real treat.

