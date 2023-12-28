Incredible light shows capture the season!

A favorite holiday tradition for many is taking a cruise to view holiday lights. Pack a snack, fill your thermos with hot cocoa, and take a drive around Tioga County!

In Apalachin, Maryvale Drive has been a favorite destination for many. As you turn on Maryvale from East Main Street, be ready for a wow-moment as you travel the entire length of the street featuring iconic characters and creative lights, and even a Santa hanging by the tips of his fingers from a rooftop! Keep going to the end of Maryvale, and then take a right turn at Springtree Boulevard, and the lights continue to amaze. So much so, you’ll want to drive around the block a second time!

If you’re up for a whole new level of holiday lights, take a drive out to 1487 Hullsville Rd. in Owego. James and Natasha Thesing invite you to their 28-minute “Lights on Hullsville” show, which features an introduction by the Minions, along with a bit of Griswold humor. Throughout the show, Christmas bulb hosts Chris “Christmas Light,” Alec Tricity, Millie Watt, and Sparky take you on an adventure in search of finding holiday spirit.

The Christmas bulbs note that, “Family, hope and coming together for the greater good,” is their take on the meaning of the season.

Shows are scheduled daily at 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m., and will run through Jan. 7, 2024. When you arrive, tune in to station 87.9 FM for the audio and music.

Lights on Hullsville is a spectacular light show that syncs with Christmas music, including many holiday classics, as well as fun segments children will enjoy. You will, undoubtedly, be singing along to “Let it Snow” and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” while taking in the multiple changes of dancing light colors and chuckling, too, over amusing characters and anecdotes. The show concludes with an epic rendition of the Star Wars theme accompanied by beams of light cast off from the roof of the house.

Thesing shared that the show features 84,000 LEDs, and preparation is year-round. A typical show, they said, takes about 250 hours, and then some props, such as the new 26-foot mega tree, require additional testing. Most big light shows, the Thesing’s explained, utilize 3D printers, so they take on a lot of their designs via CAD software, and where they can problem-solve how to point lights and attach lights to surfaces, among many other aspects.

Thesing’s light show started in 2020, and has grown significantly since. The uncertainty of the COVID period inspired them, so they decided to create a destination for people to visit, and where all ages can enjoy a free light show from the comfort of their vehicles. They estimate about 40 cars visit each day; the Christmas Light Show started Dec. 4.

“We hope we give joy to the community,” the Thesing’s shared, and added, “Perhaps we’ll inspire the younger generation to understand what you can do with a little bit of engineering.”

The Thesing’s also host a Halloween Lightshow. You can get updates via their Facebook page.

You can also view the light show via YouTube, at www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWlufeY9q6E, although seeing it in person is a real treat.