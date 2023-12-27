Gail’s Tails

Yes, I am a kitten, about 5-months-old. I used to live outside with a bunch of older cats, but it started getting very cold and when I went to find food the big cats ate it all.

A nice lady brought me inside to eat and get warm. I stayed there for a while, but she had these big furry things that made a loud barking noise and scared me.

She knew Gail was quitting soon, so she took a chance and called her to ask if possibly she would take in just one more little one, ME.

I am the lucky one, she said yes. She took me to the vet and got me fixed, and got all of my shots. I also tested negative for feline AIDS and Leukemia, so I can come to your house for Christmas.

Call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for the kitten Adele. I need a family, and the kids are home from school to play with me.

Merry Christmas!