Tioga County Property Transactions

On Dec. 15, 2023, property located at 114 Pine Knoll Rd., Town of Owego, from Vincent and Susan Socci to Robert Raymond for $120,000.

On Dec. 15, 2023, property located at 6 Front St., Village of Owego, from Nathan and Irina Carr to Mackenzie Lipman for $179,000.

On Dec. 15, 2023, property located at 772 Blewer Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Reda Fidurski to John Spano for $550,000.

On Dec. 18, 2023, property located at 527 Clark St., Village of Waverly, from Victoria Yager to Jeannie French for $139,000.

On Dec. 19, 2023, property located at 2 Farrell Dr., Town of Owego, from James Goodrich to Robin and James Jr. Bellinger for $150,000.

On Dec. 19, 2023, property located at 15 Elliott St., Village of Waverly, from Gary Stilson to Daniel and Susan Datthyn for $173,500.

On Dec. 20, 2023, property located at 128 Providence St., Village of Waverly, from Celestina Cunningham to Brian and Laurie Kelley for $83,000.

On Dec. 20, 2023, property located at 1628 King Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Laurie and Bill Yeomans to Phillip Quick for $120,000.

On Dec. 20, 2023, property located at 161 Shady Hill Dr., Town of Owego, from Timothy Scott As Atty. In Fact and John Scott By Atty. In Fact to Stephen Scott and Carlynn Mason-Scott for $35,000.

On Dec. 20, 2023, property located at 18 Rebecca Dr., Town of Owego, from Kyle and Heidi Hancock to Colin Krueger and Christine Gerding for $280,000.

On Dec. 21, 2023, property located at 17 New St., Town of Owego, from Lonnie Lowe to Bonnie Holbert and Richard Shugars for $141,000.

On Dec. 21, 2023, property located at 180 Card Rd., Town of Owego, from Dennis Laszewski to Nathan Coleman for $6,500.

On Dec. 21, 2023, property located at 81 North Ave., Village of Owego, from Tony and Kerri Montana to Tioga County Property Development Corporation for $82,000.

On Dec. 21, 2023, property located at 76 E. River Rd., Village of Nichols, from Jo Anne Stevens to Megan Relyea for $233,094.