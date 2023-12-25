Two Christmases ago, my brother handcrafted each of his siblings a Christmas box made of wood. A man of very simple means, battling cancer and still reeling from the loss of the love of his life, he managed to give us each a gift.
“The Box” was filled with his own homemade jams, cookies, and bread. What a gift!
Sadly enough, my brother passed away one week before Christmas last year.
“The Box” holds a special place in my heart. It shows that giving doesn’t always mean buying the most expensive gifts, but that it truly comes from the heart.
Merry Christmas everyone!
Posted By: By Jody Luszczek
December 25, 2023
