Two Christmases ago, my brother handcrafted each of his siblings a Christmas box made of wood. A man of very simple means, battling cancer and still reeling from the loss of the love of his life, he managed to give us each a gift.

“The Box” was filled with his own homemade jams, cookies, and bread. What a gift!

Sadly enough, my brother passed away one week before Christmas last year.

“The Box” holds a special place in my heart. It shows that giving doesn’t always mean buying the most expensive gifts, but that it truly comes from the heart.

Merry Christmas everyone!