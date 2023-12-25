ServeAndSucceed; Wreaths Across America and Tioga County, New York

To coincide with the ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, a local event to place the wreaths at the Tioga County Veterans Memorial at the Courthouse Square in Owego, N.Y. took place on Dec. 16 at noon, and where members from the community presented one wreath for each period of wartime.

Wreaths were also placed at the flags in the Tioga Cemetery, located on Route 17C in Owego, for the veterans buried there, and as part of a Wreaths Across America project coordinated by Billie Jo Slavik.

Ralph Trenchard, a Modern Warfare Veteran that served for 18-months in Iraq, participated as well, ensuring the placement of wreaths on the graves of those Killed in Action. Crafting each wreath individually, Trenchard has carried out this project since 2018, and following an Eagle Scout Project by his son Ryan.