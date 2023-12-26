I’ve been a good dog, Santa Paws

On Dec. 16, 2023, the Owego Dog Owners Group was host to “Photos with Santa”, a fundraising event for the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, located in Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y. Arriving was Santa, a.k.a. Wally Roper, along with Mrs. Claus, a.k.a. Mary.

The fundraiser was a success, with over 50 dogs, some dressed like The Grinch and others wearing bells and bows, arrived to get a photo with “Santa Paws” and to congregate with their canine friends at the park.

Special thanks to the Owego Police Department for bringing down a heater for the event, to Mary and Wally Roper, to all those that donated during the event, to Pat Sweet for your generous donation, and to all of the volunteers that work hard to keep the park running.

To learn more , follow the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park on Facebook.