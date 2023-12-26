I’ve been a good dog, Santa Paws

I’ve been a good dog, Santa PawsAbby. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: By Wendy Post December 26, 2023

On Dec. 16, 2023, the Owego Dog Owners Group was host to “Photos with Santa”, a fundraising event for the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, located in Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y. Arriving was Santa, a.k.a. Wally Roper, along with Mrs. Claus, a.k.a. Mary.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are pictured at the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park in Owego, and for the Dec. 16 Photos with Santa event. (Photo by Wendy Post)

The fundraiser was a success, with over 50 dogs, some dressed like The Grinch and others wearing bells and bows, arrived to get a photo with “Santa Paws” and to congregate with their canine friends at the park.

Tilley. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Special thanks to the Owego Police Department for bringing down a heater for the event, to Mary and Wally Roper, to all those that donated during the event, to Pat Sweet for your generous donation, and to all of the volunteers that work hard to keep the park running.

Bluebell. (Photo by Wendy Post)

To learn more , follow the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park on Facebook. 

Gwendolyn. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Coco Chanel No. 5. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Spenser. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Winston gets photo-bombed by Tucker! (Photo by Wendy Post)

Neko. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Piggy and Family! (Photo by Wendy Post)

Buddy. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Shadow and Gus! (Photo by Wendy Post)

Charlie! (Photo by Wendy Post)

Casey. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Cleo. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Sneaker. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Chloe, Chei, Pumpkin, and Scrappy. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Cindy and Willa. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Diggs. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Portia. (Photo by Wendy Post)

