Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot raises over $65,000 

Guthrie extends a huge thanks to the community and their sponsors for a record breaking Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot this past Thanksgiving. Nearly 1,100 runners and several sponsors raised more than $65,000, with net proceeds to benefit the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund.

Financial burdens can take a significant toll on patients who should be focusing on healing and finishing their fight against cancer. The Cancer Care Fund provides financial relief to some patients at Guthrie Cancer Center facilities, assisting with expenses related to housing, transportation, and utilities.

Presenting Sponsor for the event was the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary; Diamond Sponsor was Williams Toyota of Sayre; and Kane, Pugh, Knoell, Troy and Kramer LLP served as a Platinum Sponsor.

